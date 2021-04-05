Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Dr. Flaura Winston Receives Clinical and Translational Science Distinguished Investigator Award for Using Research to Inform Public Safety Measures

Dr. Winston is the distinguished chair in the Department of Pediatrics at CHOP and a tenured professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. At CHOP, she is also the founder and scientific director of the National Science Foundation Center for Child Injury Prevention Studies and leads the CHOP Innovation Ecosystem Initiative. Her interdisciplinary background in medicine, engineering, and public health has enabled her to conduct research at the interface of child and adolescent health, injury, technology, and behavior, which led her to establish the scientific foundation dedicated to the principal cause of child death—injury—while also building and leading effective multi-stakeholder healthcare and prevention teams.

Dr. Winston's "research-to-action-to-impact" approach to academic entrepreneurship has led to new patents, products, programs, policies, and laws, and established the foundation for CHOP spin-out Diagnostic Driving, Inc. For her scientifically rigorous and impactful work, in 2017 she was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

"To have an organization like this, which represents the best of the best of translational research in medicine, recognize a pediatrician doing injury work as being their distinguished investigator, it's not just important for me, but it's important for the field," Winston said. "It is my honor to accept this on behalf of many people who were supportive of my work and the field of injury research."

ACTS, a non-profit membership association of translational scientists from the nation's leading academic medical centers, presents its annual Translational Science Awards to recognize investigators for their outstanding contributions to the clinical research and translational science field. The ACTS Distinguished Investigator Award for Translation from Proof-of-Concept to Widespread Clinical Practice recognizes the senior investigator whose innovative research or education leadership has had a major impact on or through clinical and translational science, specifically in the realm of implementation and dissemination of translational solutions to illness and clinical problems.

"This past year, we have seen the massive mobilization of the full breadth and complexity of clinical and translational science and we have observed achievements never before dreamed of," said ACTS President Christopher Lindsell, PhD. "These awards reflect the outstanding contributions of our community of clinical and translational scientists, and their enduring commitment to healing and to the health of the world."

