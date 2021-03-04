Children's Hospital Study Finds 95% Utilization of At-home Drug Disposal Solution

SANFORD, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When provided with an at-home medication disposal packet and accompanying education, 95% of patient families properly disposed of their unused opioid prescriptions.

This is among the findings of a new study published in the Journal of the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America. Conducted by anesthesiologists, physicians and researchers at Shriners for Children Medical Center - Pasadena, the research project sought to improve proper opioid disposal by providing education and an at-home medication disposal product to pediatric surgical patients who were prescribed opioids.

From May 2019 to May 2020, each patient/guardian who received an opioid for acute at-home post-operative pain was given a packet of DisposeRx and education around safe, at-home storage and disposal methods—instructions that were reinforced by an anesthesiologist.

During the period of the study, 452 patients/families received DisposeRx packets; however, 97 were excluded from final analysis for a variety of reasons, including surgery cancellation. Of the 355 encounters that included follow up efforts, 338 (95%) families indicated that they disposed of their unused opioids. All but 10 families used the provided disposal packet.

According to the publication, prior to the start of the study, staff surveyed patients and their families and found that 95% had unused opioids prescribed for post-surgical pain. The majority of those families—83%—were not familiar with recommended disposal practices. To address these concerns, the clinical team led the research initiative to improve education of and access to proper disposal methods for patients, as well as to gauge resulting behavior change.

"Eradicating the misuse of unused medications is the mission of DisposeRx, and we are gratified by the growing body of research that is validating the use of our product and its effects on behavior change," said William Simpson, DisposeRx president. "All too often, proper storage and disposal are not considered and can lead to significant danger for patients and their families. We appreciate the efforts of the Shriners for Children Medical Center clinical team and their commitment to patient safety and opioid stewardship."

About DisposeRx packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

SOURCE DisposeRx, Inc.

Related Links

https://disposerx.com/

