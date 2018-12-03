Children's Institute Names Dr. Todd Sosna As Chief Program Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Institute, the social impact organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children exposed to persistent poverty and toxic stress in Los Angeles, announced Todd Sosna, Ph.D. will become their Chief Program Officer effective December 3, 2018.

In this new role, Dr. Sosna will lead all Early Education, Behavioral Health, Family Strengthening and Community Innovations programs for the agency, overseeing a budget of more than $70 million and a staff of 800.

Dr. Sosna has served as Interim Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Children's Institute since April 2018 and held the role of Senior VP for Program Evaluation and Improvement from 2012 to 2014.

"Over the past eight months, Dr. Sosna has demonstrated strong leadership, collaboration and accountability, and has fostered strong morale throughout the reorganization of our clinical and community programs. We currently have the unique opportunity to unify our broad array of services to achieve lasting impact for the children and families we serve, and I am confident Dr. Sosna is the best suited candidate for this crucial role," said Martine Singer, President & CEO, Children's Institute.

"As Chief Program Officer, I look forward to strengthening CII's position as a leader in child trauma, behavioral health and early education, and deepening partnerships with other community-based organizations, funders and policymakers," said Dr. Sosna, Chief Program Officer, Children's Institute.

Dr. Sosna's prior positions have included Senior VP of Operations for Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles, Deputy Director for the California Institute for Mental Health and Assistant Director for Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services. He is known for developing Santa Barbara County's nationally recognized multi-agency Integrated Children's System of Care, advancing California's large scale dissemination of evidence-based practices, leading child welfare and juvenile justice reforms, and establishing early childhood mental health programs in partnership with Head Start agencies.

Dr. Sosna earned his doctorate in clinical psychology from Washington State University in 1991, and is a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

Children's Institute



Founded in 1906, Children's Institute offers trauma-informed early education, behavioral health and family strengthening services to 26,000 children and families in Los Angeles communities where support is needed most. Learn more at childrensinstitute.org.

SOURCE Children's Institute

Related Links

http://childrensinstitute.org

