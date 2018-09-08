Children's Learning Adventure Focuses on Putting Family First

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A vital component of a child's success in learning is directly correlated to the parents' involvement in his/her learning environment. Children's Learning Adventure has created multiple opportunities for parents to become more involved in their child's education.

Children's Learning Adventure

To ensure that every family receives an opportunity to learn more about Children's Learning Adventure, parents are first encouraged to schedule a tour of our state-of-the-art campus. Children's Learning Adventure is hosting open houses across all 44 locations on October 13, 2018, which will enable families to become familiar with the center's staff, programs, and everything included when enrolling! The open houses provide families with all the information needed to make the right decision for their child's education, as well as, give them an opportunity learn about our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics) based curriculum.

To create a strong relationship between centers and families, Children's Learning Adventure also hosts family connections event each month. This provides families with the opportunity to interact and engage in their child's learning environment and build relationships with teachers, friends, and other families. Events such as an annual "Art Walk" and "Mother's Day Tea" provide an engaging, learning environment for both children and families. CEO Rick Sodja described Family Connections, as "the bridge between the community and Children's Learning Adventure. It allows us to extend our relationships from just the children we impact to their entire family."

In addition to the family connection events, Children's Learning Adventure hosts monthly open house events to give an inside look at their programs and staff. These open house events include activities and information for the entire family. Opportunities are available for parents to learn more about Children's Learning Adventure and for children to meet the teachers, as well as, experience various hands-on learning activities during the event.

Every family has changing schedules; they can be challenging and change unexpectedly. At Children's Learning Adventure, they make their families a top priority and support the unexpected by providing drop-in childcare for enrolled families. They have created a flexible and stress-free environment to provide childcare solutions for every family! This drop-in childcare allows families to easily drop off their child whenever is most convenient for them.

Children's Learning Adventure places a high priority on putting family first. By providing every family with an opportunity to be more involved in their child's education. This improves the child's education and family time at home.

To learn more about Children's Learning Adventure, please visit: http://www.childrenslearningadventure.com

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Greenberg

kgreenberg@childrenslearningadventure.com

Creative Manager

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

image3.png

image4.png

SOURCE Children's Learning Adventure

Related Links

http://www.childrenslearningadventure.com

