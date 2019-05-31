Children's Learning Adventure Gears Up for an Amazing Summer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As students enjoy summer break, Children's Learning Adventure's Hooray for Hollywood summer camp is the perfect way to stay engaged while school is out. Their STEAM-based curriculum provides campers of ages 5-12 (5-13 in Texas) with the tools to create a fun, engaging and educational summer experience.

"Students should be actively involved in learning activities both in and outside the school setting, even during school breaks," said Rick Sodja, Children's Learning Adventure CEO.

Children's Learning Adventure

Children's Learning Adventure has created a fun and unique way for students to stay engaged throughout the whole year. Taking a break from school doesn't mean there needs to be a break from learning. Children's Learning Adventure's summer camp is a perfect option to keep children actively engaged, focused and eager. Their holiday camps provide an amazing opportunity for campers to engage in innovative activities, explore exciting hands-on projects and grow friendships.

Children's Learning Adventure implements their STEAM-based curriculum into all activities while intentionally planning engaging lessons that correlate with our learning objectives. Their learning activities give students the opportunity to fully explore the theme and topic of the week.

One of the most valuable aspects of this year's summer camp is the way Children's Learning Adventure is encouraging creativity. At Children's Learning Adventure, campers are encouraged to express and recognize their emotions through communication and creativity. Their STEAM-based curriculum incorporates the arts, promoting students to explore and express themselves through a variety of mediums in a positive, supportive environment.

The all-inclusive camp, available at all 44 Children's Learning Adventure campuses, also includes weekly field trips, meals, activities and flexible scheduling, giving campers the experience of a lifetime so they can enjoy their summer while also learning something new.

To learn more about Children's Learning Adventure or Summer Camp, please visit www.childrenslearningadventure.com or call (877) 797-1417.

