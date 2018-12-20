Children's Learning Adventure Guarantees Intellectual Growth for Every Student

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The implementation of STEAM-based curriculum is a meaningful way to prepare children for everyday life. Children's Learning Adventure-M encourages intellectual growth through engaging, hands-on STEAM activities. Teachers at Children's Learning Adventure encourage children to actively participate and explore in the various learning activities. By using this unique approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics; their students develop the necessary critical thinking and problem-solving skills they need to be successful inside and outside the classroom.

Children's Learning Adventure

Children's Learning Adventure implements STEAM-based curriculum, that models a child's natural learning style, and is seamlessly integrated into every classroom. Children can grow, learn, explore, and apply new skills and concepts every day. STEAM-based learning shows students that learning is a natural part of the day. Every subject, topic of discussion, and experience is an opportunity to learn something new. Questions, curiosity, and hands-on learning experiences are valued. "This approach to learning encourages students to enjoy and value the learning process and will have a positive and lasting impact throughout their academic career," says CEO Rick Sodja.

The first few years of a child's life is a time of incredible growth and development. Positive learning experiences in a variety of settings, such as the home and a quality childcare center, is essential. Children's Learning Adventure supports a child's understanding of themselves, through the development of their self-esteem and independence; and others, through structured and nurturing learning experiences that guide the child to see the world around them and develop empathy, patience, perseverance, and other important life skills. Purposeful involvement with a quality early learning program will lead to social and academic success in the future.

Children's Learning Adventure's curriculum introduces their students to multiple learning environments designed to provide authentic learning activities in a meaningful context. This helps each child grow intellectually by maximizing their learning capacity. Students build upon their prior knowledge and are encouraged to actively apply what they have learned in their homerooms in a variety of different context specifically created to engage the student and provide meaningful opportunities to explore, apply, analyze, and construct their understanding of the concepts.

Children's Learning Adventure-The Woodlands is holding an Open House Saturday, Jan. 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

