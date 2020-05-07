Children's Mental Health And Wellbeing In Jeopardy If Summer Camp Is Cancelled

MEARS, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Events following COVID-19 threaten the impact of summer camps across the state. While best known for fond childhood memories, summer camp means so much more to the children of Michigan. Children are now at an increased risk for feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression due to the events following COVID-19. Even before this crisis, 37% of high schoolers in Michigan reported they felt sad or hopeless almost every day1. Many have not had access to safe adults and mandated reporters due to being out of school. Traverse City has seen a 17% increase in domestic violence calls while some Michigan counties have seen those calls double2.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial for kids to go to camp. Children have been dealing with so many disappointments, have not been able to see friends and family in weeks, and school ended without closure. Across Michigan children want to return to normal, and camp is a vital piece of their summer. Camp creates a place where all children, including those with economic and behavioral disadvantages, are known, respected, and loved by caring adults in a safe environment.

Sandy Smith, a summer camp parent from White Cloud, reported, "We really hope camp can happen! Our kids have missed out on so much that the excitement for camp is all they can look forward to. Our oldest has been going to camp for years and this is her first year getting to volunteer, and she so needs this. Everything going on has taken a toll on her emotionally and mentally. These two weeks at camp are very much needed, not just for fun but for spiritual growth and mental health."

Steve Prudhomme, President of the Michigan Christian Camp and Conference Association and Grace Adventures, said, "Children must have the opportunity to grow physically, emotionally, mentally, socially, and spiritually this summer, and camp is the perfect place to do that. They experience valuable hands-on learning like conflict resolution, problem-solving, and working as a team, which will help them as they re-enter the next school year. Additionally, children receive countless mental health benefits including being in nature, experiencing new activities, and making friends. We desire to partner with government officials and health representatives to see how we can create a safe, fun environment for children all over Michigan at camp this summer."

If you would like to help children this summer and make the case for summer camp, go to https://graceadventures.org/coronavirus .

The Michigan Section of the Christian Camp and Conference Association (CCCA) comprises 53 camps from across Michigan. CCCA is a national, camper-focused association that draws the best and brightest in the camp community who are committed to providing quality education and training opportunities for camp and conference professionals.

