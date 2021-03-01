Children's Minnesota opens registration for Virtual Walk for Amazing

"The Virtual Walk for Amazing is an opportunity for us to come together as a community in support of kids going through a challenging health crisis in an unprecedented time," said Jennifer Soderholm, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "As a nonprofit health care system, we rely on donations to provide highly-specialized care and invest in new research and treatments which have the power to save lives."

There is no registration fee for the Virtual Walk for Amazing. Participants can join as an individual or as a team and recruit family and friends to help them fundraise. Participants that raise at least $100 will receive a t-shirt. Beginning Monday, May 3, participants will be encouraged to do daily, healthy activities for two weeks. During the event, Children's Minnesota will share photos and honor accomplishments on its social media channels.

C.H. Robinson, Cities 97.1, GoGo squeeZ, Imprint Engine, JonnyPops Pop Drop and Prime Therapeutics are sponsors of the Virtual Walk for Amazing. Children's Minnesota is grateful for the support of these companies.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

