Children's Minnesota Trauma Center receives Level I re-verification status from the American College of Surgeons

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota received re-verification by the American College Surgeons (ACS) as a Level I pediatric trauma center on its Minneapolis campus, the highest level offered by the organization's Committee on Trauma.

The renewal of this key verification at the Minneapolis hospital demonstrates that Children's Minnesota continues to meet the highest standards when it comes to caring for critically ill or injured children. Children's Minnesota was first verified as a Level I pediatric trauma center in 2013, becoming the first free-standing pediatric hospital in the state to receive this recognition. Since then, trauma-related admissions have increased by more than 40 percent.

"The expertise and commitment of our trauma team is one-of-a-kind, and continues to set the bar for trauma care in our community," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and chief executive officer of Children's Minnesota. "Kids deserve the best and Children's Minnesota provides the highest level of care for critically-injured patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year."

Trauma is the leading cause of death and disability in children and adolescents, and Children's Minnesota has one of the most active pediatric emergency medicine programs in the nation. More than half of the pediatric trauma patients in the Twin Cities are treated at Children's Minnesota, with over 90,000 emergency room visits annually between its two campuses. As the busiest pediatric trauma center in the region, Children's Minnesota provides care for children of all ages with injuries ranging from fractures and concussions to life-threatening head and abdominal injuries.

Among the attributes of Children's Minnesota as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center:

Accepts injured children directly from the site of injury as well as from referring hospitals

Has the largest staff of board-eligible or board-certified pediatric emergency physicians and nurse practitioners in the state.

An in-house trauma service consisting of board-certified attending pediatric surgeons and trauma advanced practice provider to ensure immediate access to advanced trauma care and continuity of care throughout a patient's admission.

Availability of a broad range of specialists, including pediatric neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, critical care intensivists, anesthesiologists and many others robust research program with diverse areas of interest.

The use of simulation, case reviews, and conferences to provide in-depth training and education in pediatric trauma care.

Has the only pediatric emergency medicine fellowship training program in Minnesota .

. Features two trauma bays, a dedicated orthopedic room with advanced imaging capabilities, and a helipad.

Availability of child life specialists and social workers to assist patients and families with the physical, emotional and social issues and that may arise during their hospital visit.

Injury prevention efforts to address the needs of diverse patients, families and communities.

The ACS Committee on Trauma verifies trauma centers based on specific criteria that must be met to ensure optimal institutional performance and trauma care capability. Each hospital undergoes a rigorous on-site review by a team of experienced trauma site reviewers to determine whether these criteria are being met. ACS verification lasts for a period of three years.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only freestanding Level I pediatric trauma center. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Related Links

http://childrensmn.org

