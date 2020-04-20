Children's Minnesota Walk for Amazing goes virtual

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep families and the community safe during the COVID-19 crisis, Children's Minnesota has turned the 2020 Walk for Amazing into a virtual event. Instead of a one-day walk at U.S. Bank Stadium, the annual fundraiser has become a month-long campaign of healthy and fun activities families can participate in while social distancing. Participants can direct the funds they raise to any program at Children's Minnesota.

Register for Children's Minnesota Virtual Walk for Amazing

"As a nonprofit health care system, we rely on the generosity of the community now more than ever to continue to deliver our unique, kid-focused care," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "Even though we're going virtual, Walk for Amazing remains a celebration and a chance to connect with others to do some good."

There is no registration fee for the Virtual Walk for Amazing. Participants that had previously paid a registration fee can redirect it as a tax-deductible donation to Children's Minnesota, or have it refunded. Participants that raise at least $100 will receive a t-shirt for each participant. On Monday, May 4, Children's Minnesota will begin weekly themes to help inspire fun and healthy daily activities for families. The campaign will culminate on Saturday, May 30. On that day, Children's Minnesota will share photos and honor accomplishments on its social media channels.

Boston Scientific, Prime Therapeutics, Cities 97, Colliers, Fidelity, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest and Priority Courier Experts remain as sponsors of the Virtual Walk for Amazing. Children's Minnesota is grateful for the continued support of these companies through this event change.

Donate to Children's Minnesota Virtual Walk for Amazing

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Related Links

www.childrensmn.org

