Children's National Hospital Announces $5 Million Commitment From Boeing In Support Of New Research & Innovation Campus

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's National Hospital today announced a $5 million gift from The Boeing Company that will help drive lifesaving pediatric discoveries at the new Children's National Research & Innovation Campus. The campus, now under construction, is being developed on nearly 12 acres of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Children's National will name the main auditorium in recognition of Boeing's generosity.

"We are deeply grateful to Boeing for their support and commitment to improving the health and well-being of children in our community and around the globe," said Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National. "The Boeing Auditorium will help the Children's National Research & Innovation campus become the destination for discussion about how to best address the next big healthcare challenges facing children and families."

The one-of-a-kind pediatric hub will bring together public and private partners for unprecedented collaborations. It will accelerate the translation of breakthroughs into new treatments and technologies to benefit kids everywhere.

"Children's National Hospital's enduring mission of positively impacting the lives of our youngest community members is especially important today," said Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun. "We're honored to join other national and community partners to advance this work through the establishment of their Research and Innovation Campus."

Children's National Research & Innovation Campus partners currently include Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS), Virginia Tech, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Cerner, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, National Organization of Rare Diseases (NORD) and local government.

The 3,200 square-foot Boeing Auditorium will be the focal point of the state-of-the-art conference center on campus. Nationally renowned experts will convene with scientists, medical leaders and diplomats from around the world to foster collaborations that spur progress and disseminate findings.

Boeing's $5 million commitment deepens its longstanding partnership with Children's National. The company has donated nearly $2 million to support pediatric care and research at the hospital through Chance for Life and the annual Children's Ball. During the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing fabricated and donated 2,000 face shields to help keep patients and frontline care providers safe.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation's top 10 children's hospitals. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the fourth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2020, construction will be complete on the Children's National Research & Innovation Campus, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children's National has been designated twice as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C., metropolitan area, including the Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation's seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Boeing Company

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

SOURCE Children’s National Hospital