Children's National Hospital medical director elected to American Academy of Pediatrics leadership

"Dr. Beers has devoted her career to helping children. She has developed a national advocacy platform for children. I can think of no better selection for the president-elect role of the AAP. She will be of tremendous service to children within AAP national leadership," says Kurt Newman, M.D. , Children's National Hospital President and CEO.

AAP comprises 67,000 pediatricians, and its mission is to promote and safeguard the health and well-being of all children - from infancy to adulthood.

"I am humbled and honored to have the support of my peers in taking on this newest leadership role," says Dr. Beers. "AAP has been a part of my life since I first became a pediatrician, and my many leadership roles in the DC chapter and national AAP have given me a glimpse of the collective good we pediatricians can accomplish by working together toward common strategic goals."



As a candidate, Dr. Beers pledged to continue AAP's advocacy and public policy efforts and to further enhance membership diversity and inclusion. Among her signature issues:

Partnering with patients, families, communities, mental health providers and pediatricians to co-design systems to bolster children's resiliency and to alleviate growing pediatric mental health concerns

Tackling physician burnout by supporting pediatricians through office-based education and systems reforms

Expanding community-based prevention and treatment

The daughter of a nuclear engineer and a schoolteacher, Dr. Beers knew by age 5 that she would become a doctor. Trained as a chemist, she entered the Emory University School of Medicine after graduation. After completing residency at the Naval Medical Center, she became the only pediatrician assigned to the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station. In 2001, she worked as a staff pediatrician at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

In 2003, Dr. Beers joined Children's National Hospital as a general pediatrician in the Goldberg Center for Community Pediatric Health. Currently, she oversees the DC Collaborative for Mental Health in Pediatric Primary Care, a public-private coalition that elevates the standards of mental health care for all children, and is Co-Director of the Early Childhood Innovation Network. She received the Academic Pediatric Association's 2019 Public Policy and Advocacy Award.

Dr Beers is looking forward to continuing her work bringing together the diverse voices of pediatricians, children and families as well as other organizations to support improving the health of all children.

