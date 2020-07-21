Children's National Hospital opens new health care center in Prince George's County

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's National Hospital today celebrated the opening of its new regional facility – Children's National Prince George's County – located within the Woodmore Towne Center in Lanham, Md. The new comprehensive pediatric outpatient and specialty care center provides families in Prince George's County greater access to a broad range of services including: cardiology, neurology, hematology, allergy, and sports medicine and orthopaedics. Additionally, families will have easier access to care for infusions, transfusions, MRIs and outpatient surgery.

"Children's National has long served the families of Prince George's County. I'm proud that our new site brings many of our specialty services together at one location, making it easier for patients to receive high-quality care," said Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National Hospital, during a ribbon cutting ceremony held this morning. "Our commitment to providing compassionate care extends to this site where each child will be cared for by a team of pediatric experts, ranked among the very best in the nation."

Children's National Prince George's County, a 60,000 square foot facility, is the latest effort to ensure kids and their families can easily and conveniently access pediatric specialists and primary care providers. Providers will start seeing patients at the new facility on Wednesday, July 22. An ambulatory surgery center will open in mid-August, and infusion services will be offered starting in November.

In a show of widespread support for this project, today's ceremony was attended by city and state officials including Prince George's County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, Maryland State Senator Douglas J. J. Peters, Maryland State Senator Joanne C. Benson, Maryland State Delegate Andrea Harrison, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Prince George's County Council Member (District 5) Jolene Ivey, Prince George's County Council Member At-Larger Calvin Hawkins and Maryland State Delegate Geraldine Valentino-Smith.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has truly shown that access to quality health care is absolutely critical, not just for Prince Georgians, but all Americans," said Alsobrooks. "We are excited to welcome this new regional facility of Children's National Hospital to Prince George's County, which will expand access to high-quality health care for children and families across our county."

Braveboy praised the hospital for achieving this milestone.

"I am so excited this important project that I helped to lead when I was on staff at Children's National is finally opening," said Braveboy. "The regional outpatient center will be an integral part of the health care safety net for children and families in Prince George's County and beyond."

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, in video remarks, expressed appreciation for the positive impact the new facility will have on patients.

"Children's National is a world renowned health care provider," said Van Hollen. "We are very fortunate that Children's National is opening this center in Prince George's County to provide high-quality services for children in the area without the burden on families to have to travel long distances."

Echoing the importance of having this care close to home was Valentino-Smith.

"When you live in Prince George's County, you either have your own story or a close friend's story as to how Children's National was the place that helped diagnosis, treat, cure or comfort a sick child," said Valentino-Smith. "Children's National has always made sure our kids in Prince George's County have access to world-class treatment and I am thrilled to see the new outpatient center open."

Children's National is ranked among the nation's top ten pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. It is the only provider of care in Prince George's County and in the Washington, D.C. region that is focused solely on children's health.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation's top 10 children's hospitals. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the fourth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2020, construction will be complete on the Children's National Research & Innovation Campus, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children's National has been designated twice as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C., metropolitan area, including the Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation's seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Children’s National Hospital