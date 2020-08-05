Children's puppet act wins Zigazoo "media star competition"

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zigazoo is announcing that children's puppet entertainers, Bings & Potts, have won the Zigazoo media star competition . The competition which launched on June 24th called on rising children's media personalities to share videos with Zigazoo's tens of thousands of users. Contestants competed for one of the official Zigazoo channels otherwise reserved for established children's media brands. Almost seven thousand "Zigazoos" cast their emoji reaction votes.

The winner, Bings & Potts, has become a fan favorite on Zigazoo for their energetic videos that deliver lighthearted, positive messages. Reminiscent of beloved children's characters from evergreen shows like Sesame Street and The Muppets, Bings & Potts features a blend of playful music and old-fashioned physical comedy, polished and produced for the modern viewer. Video highlights from Bings & Potts have included puppet karaoke, trick shots, and original works like "The Awesome Song." To celebrate Bings & Potts, Zigazoo has made their "morning routines" skit the basis of today's featured project.

Later this summer Zigazoo is launching "Zigazoo Channels", partnering with major children's entertainment companies, award-winning authors, Grammy-winning musicians, as well as popular museums, zoos, podcasts, libraries, influencers, and more to provide a robust selection of media-based projects for users.

Bings & Potts says, "We have loved creating on and for Zigazoo and are incredibly excited for the opportunity to become an official Zigazoo Channel".

Zak Ringelstein, CEO of Zigazoo, says, "We couldn't be happier to watch Bings & Potts catapult into star status on Zigazoo. Their playful, child-first, educational media embodies the spirit of Zigazoo's mission, and we can't wait to see them interact with families and students along with our other official channels this fall."

About Zigazoo

Zigazoo is the leader in children's short-form video media. Compared to Sesame Street by TechCrunch for its ability to combine "education with entertainment," Zigazoo enables students to respond to prompts with short videos which can be viewed on an endless feed of edutainment. Zigazoo is free for all users.

SOURCE Zigazoo

Related Links

https://www.zigazoo.com/

