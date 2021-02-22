Children's Village at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Sees First Patients

Brothers Joziah, 2, and Aaron, 19, were among the first patients to be seen in the new building by their specialty physician, Dr. Jacqueline Casillas , pediatric hematologist/oncologist and medical director of the Jonathan Jaques Children's Cancer Institute at Miller Children's & Women's. The brothers share the same rare genetic disorder called X-linked lymphoproliferative (XLP) disease that causes the immune system to overreact to infections.

This disease is characterized by a life-long vulnerability to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a common type of virus that usually does not cause symptoms other than a brief infection, but people with XLP can have severe reactions to EBV infections that can lead to death due to development of bone marrow failure and development of malignant lymphoma. As a result, they have been under the expert care of Miller Children's & Women's since birth.

"Because of the type of condition my sons have, we have to visit the doctor and the lab often," says Desiree Nagao, mother of Joziah and Aaron. "We have been going to Miller Children's & Women's for 18 years and it's been most of the same staff that entire time. They have always taken such good care of my kids. Knowing that my kids are in the same caring hands, but just in a new, more convenient place that meets all of our needs is so nice."

Many children like Aaron and Joziah have complex health conditions or may have more than one health issue, which previously required families to travel to various specialty medical offices scattered around Long Beach. Now, all the specialty care and services they need are centralized in the Children's Village.

The Children's Village is the only building of its kind in Los Angeles and Orange Counties with a one-stop-shop approach to outpatient specialty care for kids. In one kid-friendly location, families have access to a pharmacy, laboratory, imaging services, rehabilitation gyms, family resource center, education center and more.

"Many illnesses affect kids diff­erently than adults, which is why children need health care designed for their unique needs that is delivered by specially trained clinicians in environments created just for kids," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, Miller Children's & Women's. "With the Children's Village we have created that and established a new benchmark for children's health care."

Every member of the Children's Village care team is specially trained to care for kids and teens and address their unique health care needs, including its roster of physicians that are expertly trained in more than 30 pediatric specialties, such as orthopedics, pulmonology and oncology.

Families can learn more about the Children's Village by taking a virtual tour or by visiting millerchildrens.org/Village.

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more millerchildrens.org.

