Chili Piper Launches New Solution Allowing Event Managers to Book, Manage and Track All Individual and Group Meetings at Events

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chili Piper's Events solution, a product designed specifically for B2B Event Managers and Field Marketing Managers, is now available to help improve and measure event ROI. More than an event management tool, the affordable new feature-rich solution from the pioneer in Buyer Enablement brings much-needed technological advancements to B2B Event Managers. It allows them to easily book, manage and track all their meetings at events.

Key features which convert more pipeline to revenue include:

Use the "Concierge" in web pages to automatically route inquiries to the right salesperson, allowing prospects to book meetings in two clicks.

Use "Smart Links" in campaigns to book demo hours, dinners, happy hour events and more.

Manage event capacity and meeting rooms.

Use placeholder calendars to book meetings ahead of time, and easily assign these meetings to reps later.

Book in-person meetings ahead of an event by phone, email or Web – the most efficient way to connect with prospects and attendees.

Avoid double booking with real-time management of sales reps' availability.

Easily re-assign a meeting from one rep to another.

Manage all meetings on the event floor with the Check-in app.

Fully integrate with Chili Piper's scheduling platform and work seamlessly with all other features. Integrate with an existing marketing and sales stack.

Detailed tracking and automation in Salesforce allow for reporting and visibility to better measure event ROI. Use custom meeting types to show how many meetings were booked, pipeline generated and revenue closed.

"The expertise we developed from creating our scheduling platform, by far the most advanced in the market, led us to launching a first-of-kind solution specifically for Event Managers that meets all their goals," said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and Co-Founder of Chili Piper. "This includes detailed tracking and measurement – something that's critical for an industry that has a high sensitivity to proving ROI."

About Chili Piper

Founded in 2016, Chili Piper is building the future of Buyer Enablement by delivering innovative solutions which help businesses help their Buyers. Its scheduling platform is used by Square, Intuit, Twilio and more than 300 thought-leading companies for multiple use cases, from connecting prospects to sales reps instantly upon filling a form to managing their events. Chili Piper is a fully distributed company leveraging global talent with employees in 17 cities in 8 countries. Visit https://www.chilipiper.com/ to learn more.

