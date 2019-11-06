Chili's Opened 1,700,000 New Restaurants! Say What?!

"We get it. Our Guests don't always have the time or want to leave the comfort of their homes. I deeply understand because I love being on the couch with my boys in my jammies binge-watching TV," said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Chili's. "And, that's exactly why you need a #ChilisMyHouse starter pack in your life. With 1.7 million homes across America becoming Chili's restaurants, whether you're licking BBQ sauce off your fingers in the bathtub or trying to avoid pausing the latest series you're obsessed with, this custom starter pack will give you all the feels in a way only Chili's can."

Ok, ok, so what's in this #ChilisMyHouse starter pack?

A custom "Hi, Welcome to the [ your family name]" doormat so your neighbors don't have to pretend that they actually remember your name. Heck, you might even want to get one for your neighbor if you know their name.

family name]" doormat so your neighbors don't have to pretend that they actually remember your name. Heck, you might even want to get one for your neighbor if you know their name. A wooden TV tray that is truly a beautiful statement piece and can handle whatever you want to put on it so you don't have to hold everything in your lap anymore! It's great for holding a remote, a second remote, a plate full of Chili's delivery and much more.

A lovely baby back ribs scented candle that will make your whole house smell more like a Chili's because who doesn't want that?

A trivia card game so you can take the magic of useless knowledge with you anywhere and everywhere. Your relationships are sure to improve thanks to this game.

Lastly, a chip clip that's great for…you guessed it…CHIPS (and salsa)!

Wondering just how you can get your sticky BBQ sauce fingers on one?

HURRY! Only a few Guests will be randomly chosen and delighted with their very own #ChilisMyHouse starter pack.

Order your Chili's faves from chilis.com or the Chili's app now.

Select delivery – it's free between Nov. 6 – 19.

– 19. Share your Chili's delivery experience on social tagging @Chilis.

Ugh, you didn't get one. What now?

You're a winner regardless because your delivery is free from Nov. 6 – 19.

– 19. The best is yet to come! Think, room design meets Chili's. Stay tuned to Chili's social channels because we'll be selecting one lucky My Chili's Rewards (MCR) member to receive a holiday gift to remember – a Chilified room in their home! Not a MCR Guest? Sign up online here.

We'll see you at the front door! Visit www.chilis.com/delivery to live your best life today.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar: Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are.

