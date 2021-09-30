Chill Brands Group PLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Viridian Capital Advisors

Chill Brands Group Partners with Viridian Capital Advisors Tweet this

In June 2014 , Viridian Capital Advisors ("Viridian" or "VCA") was founded as one of the first financial and strategic advisory firms in the U.S. cannabis/hemp industry, with a team of seasoned advisors, investment bankers and analysts.

, Viridian Capital Advisors ("Viridian" or "VCA") was founded as one of the first financial and strategic advisory firms in the U.S. cannabis/hemp industry, with a team of seasoned advisors, investment bankers and analysts. Viridian assembled a Board of Advisors comprised of senior executives from some of the largest brand companies in the world, including Diageo, Proctor & Gamble, Anheuser Busch, Mars Wrigley , and Philip Morris.

, and Philip Morris. VCA has been engaged by some of the best of breed emerging growth companies in the U.S. cannabis/hemp industry.

Viridian is widely quoted by the mainstream media as an expert in the cannabis/hemp industry, including Reuters, CNN, Forbes, Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal, and others.

Viridian's President, Scott Greiper , to address shareholders during the Company's Annual General Meeting that is being held later today.

Chill's advisory agreement with Viridian is focused on building the business, profile, market value and liquidity of the Company.

As part of the agreement, Viridian has been awarded warrants over shares totalling 4.9% of the Company's fully diluted share capital, with an exercise period of five years and an exercise price of £0.01, which are exercisable on the Company's share price appreciating to an agreed level, or otherwise, exercisable at 25% per quarter following the 12-month anniversary of the grant date.

Scott Greiper, Founder and President of Viridian Capital will be leading the engagement with the Company. Mr. Greiper has had a highly successful 30-year career on Wall Street and in his own businesses, with a track record of helping to identify, advise, finance, and buy/sell best of breed emerging growth companies in newly emerging industries. Mr. Greiper attended the Executive MBA program at Columbia University and received his B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Scott Greiper will address the Company's shareholders as part of a presentation during the Company's Annual General Meeting which is being held in Colorado today.

Trevor Taylor, Co-CEO of Chill Brands Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Scott Greiper and Viridian Capital Advisors to Chill Brands Group and are excited to draw on their extensive experience, network and global following. Global brand building requires world-class talent and capital, and we are pleased to have gained support from professionals of such a high caliber. We look forward to hearing Scott speak at our AGM and are optimistic for the future."

About Chill Brands Group plc

Chill Brands Group PLC, an international CBD and tobacco alternative products company, develops, produces, and sells consumer products and other hemp derivatives.

SOURCE Chill Brands Group

Related Links

www.Chill.com

