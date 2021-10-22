Chilled & Deli Food Market - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 Impact

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chilled & Deli Food Market Research Report by Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Chilled & Deli Food Market size was estimated at USD 32.24 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 40.44 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.35% reaching USD 108.18 billion by 2026.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Chilled & Deli Food to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Meat, Pies and Savory Appetizers, Pre-packaged Products, Prepared Salads, and Sauces, Condiments & Dressings. The Meat is further studied across Pie Savoury Appetizer, Pre Packed Sandwich, and Prepared Salad.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Supermarket/Hypermarket.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Food Service Industry and Retail Customers.

Based on State, the market was studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Chilled & Deli Food Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

2. Market Dynamics

3. Chilled & Deli Food Market, by Type

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Meat

3.3. Pies and Savory Appetizers

3.4. Pre-packaged Products

3.5. Prepared Salads

3.3. Sauces, Condiments & Dressings

4. Chilled & Deli Food Market, by Distribution Channel

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Convenience Stores

4.3. Online Stores

4.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5. Chilled & Deli Food Market, by End-user

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Food Service Industry

5.3. Retail Customers

6. California Chilled & Deli Food Market

7. Florida Chilled & Deli Food Market

8. Illinois Chilled & Deli Food Market

9. New York Chilled & Deli Food Market

10. Ohio Chilled & Deli Food Market

11. Pennsylvania Chilled & Deli Food Market

12. Texas Chilled & Deli Food Market

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

14. Company Usability Profiles

Companies Mentioned

2 Sisters Food Group

Associated British Foods PLC

Bakkavor Group PLC

BM Food Manufacturers

Cargill, Incorporated

ConAgra Brand, Inc.

Hain Daniels Group Limited

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A.

Kraft Heinz Company

Lantmannen Unibake A/S

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.

Reser's Fine Foods, Inc.

Samworth Brothers Ltd.

The Nielsen Company (US), LLC

Tyson Foods Inc.

Urban Deli AB

Waitrose & Partners



