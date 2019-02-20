Chilled in a Field, a Not-for-profit, Environmentally Conscious Social Gathering for Families

Chilled in a Field offers free activities for everyone all day; bands, musicians, artists, science, theatre, performances and of course, great dance music, which means a great time with no need to keep finding extra cash. Attendees can relax in the bar and enjoy fairly priced local real ales and ciders, plus delicious street food to suit all tastes.

With such great value for money, people will have spare to treat themselves - they deserve it. Guests can relax while the kids play safely or ride the mini steam train around the idyllic festival site.

Guests can take in the glorious surroundings of the Sussex based Bentley Estate and soak up a beautiful weekend of fun, friends and freedom.

Chilled in a Field is a not-for-profit, environmentally conscious social gathering, put together by a talented team of volunteers, where adults and children can make new friends, discover new experiences, and enjoy nature, as well as having a whole lot of silly fun.

Guest can bring friends, bring children, and see for themselves why this award-winning, small but perfectly formed festival has consistently received nothing but fantastic 5-star reviews.

Visit the website for more info on activities, camping, glamping and entertainment line-up.

Tickets on sale now Visit the website for latest prices

Carer tickets and reduced rate ticket for those on benefits available.



More information: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

Best for community spirit: Chilled in a Field

"The consensus from parents around non-for-profit enterprise Chilled in a Field is that it's actually a relaxing way to spend a weekend – which isn't what you'd typically expect from a family festival experience. Kids will spend their time jumping on the bouncy castle, playing for hours in the sand pit, chilling in the soft play tent and hanging at the crafts table. Even teens have their own dedicated space, to hide out from parents and younger siblings. There are also workshops and performances and all kids' activities are totally free with the ticket price"

CULTURE WHISPER

