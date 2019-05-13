Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP and Zuckerman Spaeder LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the In re Cigna-American Specialty Health Administrative Fee Litigation

HAVERFORD, Pa., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In re Cigna-American Specialty Health Administrative Fee Litigation

Case No. 2:16-cv-03967-NIQA (E.D. Pa.)

LEGAL NOTICE

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit on behalf of patients who received chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture, naturopathy, occupational therapy, and/or massage therapy services and were charged an allegedly improper administrative fee. The Settlement Class includes: Any Plan Member whose Plan benefits and/or cost share under a Plan were determined based on ASH's charges to Cigna through the Final Approval Date for the following types of services: chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, naturopathy, physical therapy, or occupational therapy.

What does the Settlement provide? A Settlement totaling approximately $8.25 million has been reached with Cigna Corp. ("Cigna"), American Specialty Health Group, Inc. ("ASH"), and each of their subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, and agents (collectively known as "Defendants"). You do not need to do anything to receive a payment from the Settlement. Each Settlement Class Member will automatically receive a pro rata payment from the Net Settlement Fund for every instance that a Settlement Class Member paid co-insurance or deductible amounts for an approved health benefit claim for services from an ASH contracted provider based on ASH's charges to Cigna, rather than the ASH contracted provider's charges to ASH. At this time, it is unknown exactly how much each Settlement Class Member will receive.

How Can I Get a Payment? You do not need to do anything to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Inclusion is automatic and you will be included, unless you specifically request to exclude yourself from the Settlement. Class members were mailed notice postcards on May 6, 2019. Settlement checks will be mailed to the same address utilized for the postcard notice.

What are my rights? If you remain a Settlement Class Member, you will give up your right to sue the Defendants on your own for the claims described in the Settlement Agreement. You will also be bound by any decisions by the Court relating to the Settlement. The Defendants will be released from claims stemming from the alleged conduct concerning administrative fees charged to Plan Members and Plans identified in the Settlement Agreement. The Settlement Agreement describes the released claims in further detail. Requests for exclusion from the Settlement Class must be submitted to the Settlement Administrator by July 10, 2019. If you stay in the Settlement Class, you may object in writing to the Settlement by July 10, 2019. The Settlement Agreement, along with details on how to exclude yourself or object, are available at www.AdminFeeSettlement.com .

When is the Final Fairness Hearing? The Court will hold a Final Fairness Hearing at 1:00 p.m. on August 9, 2019, at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Office, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. If there are objections or comments, the Court will consider them at that time and may listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. The Court may also decide how much to pay Lead Counsel and whether to reimburse Lead Counsel for certain costs, and whether to pay Service Awards to the Lead Plaintiffs. At or after the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement.

This Notice summarizes the proposed Settlement. For the precise terms and conditions of the Settlement, please see the Long Form Notice and the Settlement Agreement available at www.AdminFeeSettlement.com . For more information on the Settlement, please contact the Settlement Administrator at 888-206-2123.

QUESTIONS? VISIT WWW.ADMINFEESETTLEMENT.COM OR CALL 1-888-206-2123.

SOURCE Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP and Zuckerman Spaeder LLP