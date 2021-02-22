Chin Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market Report 2020 Featuring Chainway TSP, G7, Chinawutong, Hopechart, FAW Jiefang, Sinoiov, Zhonghuan, Yiliu, Shenzhen GMTech & Higer Bus

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's commercial vehicle (CV) fleet management system (FMS) market is currently in phase 2.0, which focuses on people-vehicle interaction. In the next 10 years, the market will enter phase 3.0, centering on technologies for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and Internet of Things (IoT).

In China, the CV market is experiencing strong growth due to the booming eCommerce industry, the wave of vehicle replacement and upgrade to meet stricter emissions regulations, and subsidies issued by central and regional governments. With these new market dynamics, huge potential has surfaced in the CV fleet management industry. Consequently, FMS providers are grappling to meet the diverse demands coming from different market segments that require fleet management solutions.

Today, most fleets use traditional FMS solutions that are largely reliant on manual processes and global positioning system (GPS) tools. GPS-based fleet management systems, however, only provide basic functionality in terms of fleet monitoring and cannot provide other much-needed services, such as preventing accidents or enabling efficient real-time communication between fleet managers and drivers. To create a more positive user experience and optimize FMS solutions, the industry needs intelligent, comprehensive solutions that use Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to drive cost and labor efficiency.

In a field of more than 1,000 industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 10 companies in this analysis. The Radar reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology.



The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

The Radar: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market

The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Chainway TSP

G7

Chinawutong

Hopechart

FAW Jiefang

Sinoiov

Zhonghuan

Yiliu

Shenzhen GMTech

Higer Bus

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s13p70



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

