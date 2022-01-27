China & Hong Kong Data Center Markets, 2022-2027 - Smart Cities Fuel Data Center Demand, Increased Investment in Ai-Based Applications & Rising Investment in Blockchain & Quantum Computing

Jan 27, 2022, 13:30 ET
Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 The "Data Center Market in China & Hong Kong - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China and Hong Kong data center market witnessed investments of USD 30.68 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 35.11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.27% during 2022-2027.
The China & Hong Kong data center market is one of the most mature markets worldwide and is led by cloud, telecom services, and BFSI sectors. Most data centers in the region operate in major metros cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong.
These locations have attracted considerable investments in recent years, and more data centers are planned for the forecast period. Also, high Internet penetration has accelerated the demand for hyperscale data centers with a power capacity of more than 15 MW in China & Hong Kong.
OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
Sustainable initiatives in the country: The Chinese government has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and therefore, has invested in initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and improve air quality. In 2021, wind and solar power in China accounted for around 11% of the total power consumption, which is expected to increase to around 16.5% by 2025.
This is a huge opportunity for vendors to expand their business in the data centers market in China and Hong Kong by working in favor of sustainable initiatives. For instance, Apple, along with its suppliers in China will invest around USD 300 million in 2022 and develop projects generating around 1 GW of renewable energy in China.
5G deployment to empower the data center market: Till September 2021, 5G operators have deployed around 993,000 5G base stations in China. Around 390 million households have adopted 5G services, and the number is expected to grow during the forecast period. Thus, providing a 5G network has become a significant criterion for offering internet services. In September 2021, China Mobile and China Broadcasting Network (CBN), a national cable operator, partnered to deploy a 700 MHz 5G implementation plan.
In Hong Kong, SmarTone Mobile Communications entered the 5G market in 2020 with a fixed wireless network and partnered with Ericsson to deploy 5G in Hong Kong. The significant scope of 5G will propel the demand for edge data centers, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities in the China & Hong Kong region, and boost the internet data center market.
SOME RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & INVESTMENTS
- In 2021, six firms, including telecom operators such as China Mobile, and civil engineering company Shanghai Tunnel Engineering, signed an agreement to provide 5G coverage at tunnels and bridges in Shanghai.
- In December 2021, EdgeConneX invested in Chayora, wherein the two companies have partnered to offer services from Chayora's existing data centers with further expansion plans across China
- In February 2021, Mapletree acquired a parecel of land of around 43,000 square feet in the region, with an investment of around USD 104 million, and has plans to construct a 50 MW data center, which is expected to be operational by 2023.
- In November 2021, Digital Realty opened a data center in Hong Kong (HKG11) with around 210,000 square feet and a power capacity of around 24 MW.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the China & Hong Kong data center market:
- Increased adoption of work from home due to COVID 19
- Increased big data & IoT spending
- Sustainable initiatives in the country
- 5G to Fuel Demand for Edge Data Centers
- Rising Investment in AI, Blockchain & Quantum Computing
REGIONAL OUTLOOK
- Beijing: Beijing is one of the major hubs for cloud operators as companies like Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tencent have their presence. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is likely to invest in the region to boost the digital economy of the country
- Shanghai: Shanghai is also one of the mature markets with a presence of local and global data center operators investing in the region
- Other Cities: Around 21% of the total investment in other cities was contributed by Langfang, followed by Foshan and Tibet.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- New entrants in the form of global colocation and cloud service providers are investing in the Chinese data center market due to high customer demand to have a physical presence in the China & Hong Kong market such as CapitaLand investing in the region in 2021.
- Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, Oracle, and Google are continuing to expand their presence in the region with new cloud regions.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a leading vendor in the server market in the region. The average selling price of its server infrastructure increased along with unit shipments due to an increase in demand.
Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)
- Wistron
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- AIRSYS Group
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
- Vertiv Group
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Studio One Design
- ISG
- Gammon Construction
- NTT Facilities
Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet (VNET)
- Apple
- AirTrunk Operating
- Big Data Exchange
- Chayora
- Chindata Group
- China Unicom
- CITIC Telcom International Holdings
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Services
- Global Switch
- Keppel Data Centres
- OneAsia Network
- Princeton Digital Group
- Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
- Qnet Shanghai (Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology)
- SUNeVison
- Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero)
- Tencent Holdings
- Tenglong Holdings Group
- Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
- CapitaLand
- ESR
- Mapletree Investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Snapshot
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.2.1 Key
7.3 List of Submarine Cables in China
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Sustainability Initiatives in China & Hong Kong
8.2 High Demand for Edge Data Centers Due To 5G
8.3 Smart Cities Fuel Data Center Demand
8.4 Increased Investment in Ai-Based Applications
8.5 Rising Investment in Blockchain & Quantum Computing
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Covid-19 Implications for Data Center Investments
9.2 Surge in Adoption of Cloud Services
9.3 Rise in Data Center Investments
9.4 Big Data & IOT Spending to Drive Data Center Investment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Regulatory Hurdles for Data Center Business
10.2 Growth Impediments Associated with Land Scarcity
10.3 Restrictions on Free Cooling Due to Air Pollution
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 Facility Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.4 Colocation Data Centers
12.5 Hyperscale Data Centers
12.6 Enterprise Data Centers
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 IT Infrastructure
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Infrastructure
14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Server Infrastructure
14.3 Storage Infrastructure
14.4 Network Infrastructure
15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 UPS Systems
15.3 Generators
15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
15.5 Power Distribution Units
15.6 Other Power Infrastructure
16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Cooling Systems
16.3 Racks
17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.3 Chiller Units
17.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers
17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
18 Cooling Technique
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Core & Shell Development
19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.4 Engineering & Building Design
19.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
19.6 Physical Security
19.7 DCIM/BMS
20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Market Overview
20.3 Tier I & II
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier Iv
21 Geography
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1po259
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article