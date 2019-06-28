China $37 Bn Smart Home Market to 2025

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Smart Home Market, Numbers, and Penetration by (Energy Management, Comfort and Lighting, Home Entertainment, Control and Connectivity, Security and Smart Appliances) Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China smart home market is expected to be close to USD 37 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

China, as a country, offers enormous potential for the Smart home industry, also known as the home automation industry. China smart home market is growing due to factors such as the high internet penetration rate, growth in the awareness of fitness and healthy lifestyles owning to the high disposable income in Chinese middle-class population; supportive government policy for IoT devices, great importance of home monitoring from remote locations; growth in the demand for energy- saving and low carbon emission solutions due to climate change; rapid proliferation of smartphones and smart gadgets; existence of market players focusing on expanding their smart home product portfolios; widespread concern about safety, security, and convenience.



A home is defined as where appliances and devices are controlled via a smartphone application or web portal as user interface devices connected through the internet. Smart home systems, includes lighting control systems, security systems, entertainment systems (audio and video), home appliances, and others; and smart home devices, including speakers, in particular, are some of the most substantial segments of the smart home market.



Supportive policies by the Chinese Government for Smart Cities and the internet of things (IoT)



The Chinese government has taken proactive steps in making the policies for smart cities and the internet of things (IoT) that stimulates the China smart homes market. Projects for smart cities are not only an opportunity for domestic companies but also for MNC companies. Smart home is sub-part of IoT devices, means Chinese government policies will drive the China smart home market.



