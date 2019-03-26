China Airlines Completes Successful 1st Year at Ontario International Airport

"While we are no longer newlyweds, we are still head-over-heels with the partnership between China Airlines and the City of Ontario," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"The airline's commitment to Ontario is a strong show of confidence in all we are doing to develop a first-rate international gateway with the services travelers demand, not to mention creating an economic driver for the region," said Curt Hagman, commissioner of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"China Airlines has carried approximately 175,000 passengers between Ontario and Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) since last March, more than 14,000 air travelers per month on average," said Jim Bowman, commissioner of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

"Over the past year, China Airlines has worked closely with Ontario International Airport in bringing a more convenient and friendly service to travelers, we provide a daily service from Ontario with the brand-new Airbus 350 aircraft. Currently we enjoy a strong customer demand on our ONT flight. China Airlines Ontario route has steadily increased its passenger and cargo loading over the past 12 months and we are excited to have these numbers continuously grow," said Simon Lee, Vice President of China Airlines, The Americas.

The ONT-TPE route is currently served with Airbus A350-900 aircraft, the newest, most technologically advanced model of the Airbus fleet. The aircraft, which features an extra-wide body, is equipped with 306 seats configured in three cabins including 32 lie-flat seats in Premium Business Class, 31 Premium Economy seats and 243 seats in Economy Class.

Daily flights arrive at ONT's Terminal 2 at approximately 3:00 p.m. pacific time with return flights to TPE departing at 11:55 p.m. Arrivals into TPE are scheduled for approximately 5:00 a.m. local time enabling travelers to make convenient connections to South East Asia, Japan, Korea and China.

TPE is the primary International gateway airport for the Taipei-Keelung-Taoyuan City metro area, with more than nine million residents, while ONT is the closest and most convenient international airport for more than 10 million Southern California residents in the Inland Empire, northern Orange County, and eastern Los Angeles County.

Airline passengers enjoy easy access to ONT, ample reasonably priced parking close to passenger terminals, quick and efficient security screening, spacious gate areas and complimentary Wi-Fi. The airport's retail and dining concessions underwent multi-million-dollar upgrades in 2018 and now include a variety of local and national brands popular with air travelers.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

