China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters

LE BOURGET, France, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and China Airlines today announced the airline's intent to order up to six 777 Freighters to modernize its cargo fleet. China Airlines plans to transition to the world's largest and longest range twin-engine freighter as it launches operations from Taipei to North America and Europe – two key markets that provide higher yields for the carrier.

The order will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it is finalized.

"Air cargo is an important part of our overall business and the introduction of these new Boeing 777 Freighters will play an integral role in our long-term growth strategy," said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien. "As we transition our Freighter fleet to the 777Fs from the older 747Fs, this will enable us to deliver world-class services to our customers more efficiently and reliably."

The 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 km) with a maximum payload of 102,010 kg (224,900 lbs). The airplane will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops and reduce associated landing fees on these long-haul routes, resulting in the lowest trip cost of any large freighter and superior ton-mile economics. In addition, the 777 Freighter features market-leading capacity for a twin-engine freighter, accommodating 27 standard pallets, measuring 96 inches by 125 inches (2.5 m x 3 m) on the main deck. This allows for lower cargo handling costs and shorter cargo delivery times.

"The global air freight market is forecasted to double over the next 20 years, and the 777 Freighter's market-leading capabilities and economics will help China Airlines extend their network and grow their cargo business," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing of The Boeing Company. "We are proud to expand our partnership with China Airlines, building on our successful introduction of the 777-300ER passenger jet a few years ago. We look forward to delivering new 777 Freighters into their world-class fleet."

China Airlines operates 51 Boeing airplanes. The addition of 777 Freighters will enable the carrier to streamline maintenance and parts for its 777 fleet. The carrier uses a number of Boeing Global Services solutions to support their operations, including Boeing's Airplane Health Maintenance and Maintenance Performance Toolbox on all of their 777, 747-400 and Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These data-driven platforms track real-time airplane information, providing maintenance data and decision support tools that allow technicians to quickly and correctly resolve issues. On the ground and in the air, China Airlines' entire fleet uses Jeppesen's FliteDeck Pro and access to digital navigation charts to optimize performance and enhance situational awareness.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. The company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

Contact:

Paul Bergman

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Media Relations

paul.r.bergman2@boeing.com

206.724.7292

SOURCE Boeing

Related Links

http://www.boeing.com

