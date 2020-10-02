China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Market Likely to be Driven by Investment Increases in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing
The "Data Center Market in China and Hong Kong - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China and Hong Kong data center market size is expected to reach revenue of close to $27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR close to 2% during the forecast period.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the China and Hong Kong data center market during the forecast period:
- Renewable Energy Procurement to Reduce Electricity Cost
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services
- Implementation of 5G and Smart City Initiatives to Drive Edge Data Center Deployments
The data center market in China & Hong Kong is likely to be driven by the increase in the investment in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing. The market for artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to over $10 billion in 2025. In 2018, AI investments in China were around $8 billion, which is likely to increase strongly after the recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. China is among the leader in blockchain technology.
The government announced the creation of Blockchain Network (BCN) across 100 cities, which will add developers to build an application without investing in the blockchain framework. Also, the promotion of blockchain to make a predominant technology for online payments is driving the market. Several organizations and government agencies in China currently use blockchain technology, which is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The data center construction market in China and Hong Kong is continuing to grow in terms of greenfield and brownfield facility construction. The market is still witnessing increased growth in the number of data centers, with high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories, such as electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction.
Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors
- HPE (H3C)
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur Group
- Lenovo
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup Group
- Aurecon Construction
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Studio One Design Limited
- NTT FACILITIES
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Schneider Electric
- Fuji Electric
- Hitec Power Protection
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Legrand Group
- Rittal
- MTU On Site Energy
- AIRSYS
- Kstar New Energy
Prominent Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Chayora Holdings
- China Unicom
- ChinData Group
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Global Switch
- PT Telekomunikasi Group
- Shanghai Athub
- Shanghai Qnet Network Technology
- SUNeVison
- Tencent Holdings
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the China and Hong Kong data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of China and Hong Kong data center market share?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the China and Hong Kong data center market?
4. Who are the leading infrastructure vendors, construction contractors and data center investors in the China and Hong Kong data center market?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the China and Hong Kong data center market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet Penetration
7.1.1 Impact Of Internet Penetration In China & Hong Kong
7.2 Submarine Cables
7.2.1 Impact Of Submarine Cables On China & Hong Kong Data Center Market
8 COVID-19 Impact
8.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Market
8.1.1 Construction Perspective
8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement
8.1.3 Data Center Operations
8.2 Impact Of COVID-19 On China & Hong Kong Data Center Market
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Digitalization Drives Data Center Investments
9.2 Growing Demand For Colocation & Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Increased Adoption Of Cloud Services
9.4 Big Data & Iot Spending To Drive Data Center Investment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Ease Of Doing Business
10.2 Scarcity Of Land In Hong Kong Impacts Data Center Growth
10.3 Air Pollution Restricts Free Cooling
11 Market Opportunities & Trends
11.1 Increase In Renewable Energy Procurement
11.2 Rising Investment in AI, Blockchain Technology & Quantum Computing
11.3 Implementation Of 5G & Smart City Initiatives To Drive Edge Data Centers
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 IT Infrastructure
13.4 Electrical Infrastructure
13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.6 General Construction
14 IT Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.3 Server
14.4 Storage
14.5 Network
15 Electrical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Ups Systems
15.3 Generators
15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
15.5 PDU
15.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
16 Mechanical Infrastructure
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Cooling Systems
16.3 Racks
16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
17 Cooling Systems
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
17.3 Chiller Units
17.4 Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
17.6 Other Cooling Units
18 Cooling Techniques
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
19 General Construction
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Building Development
19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
19.4 Building Design
19.5 Physical Security
19.6 DCIM/BMS
20 Tier Standards
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
20.3 Tier I & Tier II
20.4 Tier III
20.5 Tier IV
