China and Hong Kong Data Center Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: Market Likely to be Driven by Investment Increases in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing

China and Hong Kong data center market size is expected to reach revenue of close to $27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR close to 2% during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the China and Hong Kong data center market during the forecast period:

Renewable Energy Procurement to Reduce Electricity Cost

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services

Implementation of 5G and Smart City Initiatives to Drive Edge Data Center Deployments

The data center market in China & Hong Kong is likely to be driven by the increase in the investment in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing. The market for artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to over $10 billion in 2025. In 2018, AI investments in China were around $8 billion, which is likely to increase strongly after the recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. China is among the leader in blockchain technology.



The government announced the creation of Blockchain Network (BCN) across 100 cities, which will add developers to build an application without investing in the blockchain framework. Also, the promotion of blockchain to make a predominant technology for online payments is driving the market. Several organizations and government agencies in China currently use blockchain technology, which is expected to grow significantly over the next few years.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The data center construction market in China and Hong Kong is continuing to grow in terms of greenfield and brownfield facility construction. The market is still witnessing increased growth in the number of data centers, with high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories, such as electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction.



Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

HPE (H3C)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Lenovo

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup Group

Aurecon Construction

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Studio One Design Limited

NTT FACILITIES

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitec Power Protection

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand Group

Rittal

MTU On Site Energy

AIRSYS

Kstar New Energy

Prominent Data Center Investors

Apple

Chayora Holdings

China Unicom

ChinData Group

Equinix

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

PT Telekomunikasi Group

Shanghai Athub

Shanghai Qnet Network Technology

SUNeVison

Tencent Holdings

Holdings Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the China and Hong Kong data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of China and Hong Kong data center market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the China and Hong Kong data center market?

4. Who are the leading infrastructure vendors, construction contractors and data center investors in the China and Hong Kong data center market?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the China and Hong Kong data center market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Internet Penetration

7.1.1 Impact Of Internet Penetration In China & Hong Kong

7.2 Submarine Cables

7.2.1 Impact Of Submarine Cables On China & Hong Kong Data Center Market



8 COVID-19 Impact

8.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Market

8.1.1 Construction Perspective

8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement

8.1.3 Data Center Operations

8.2 Impact Of COVID-19 On China & Hong Kong Data Center Market



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Digitalization Drives Data Center Investments

9.2 Growing Demand For Colocation & Hyperscale Data Centers

9.3 Increased Adoption Of Cloud Services

9.4 Big Data & Iot Spending To Drive Data Center Investment



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Ease Of Doing Business

10.2 Scarcity Of Land In Hong Kong Impacts Data Center Growth

10.3 Air Pollution Restricts Free Cooling



11 Market Opportunities & Trends

11.1 Increase In Renewable Energy Procurement

11.2 Rising Investment in AI, Blockchain Technology & Quantum Computing

11.3 Implementation Of 5G & Smart City Initiatives To Drive Edge Data Centers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Infrastructure

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 IT Infrastructure

13.4 Electrical Infrastructure

13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure

13.6 General Construction



14 IT Infrastructure

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.3 Server

14.4 Storage

14.5 Network



15 Electrical Infrastructure

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Ups Systems

15.3 Generators

15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear

15.5 PDU

15.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



16 Mechanical Infrastructure

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Cooling Systems

16.3 Racks

16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure



17 Cooling Systems

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units

17.3 Chiller Units

17.4 Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers

17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

17.6 Other Cooling Units



18 Cooling Techniques

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques



19 General Construction

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Building Development

19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services

19.4 Building Design

19.5 Physical Security

19.6 DCIM/BMS



20 Tier Standards

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Overview Of Tier Standards

20.3 Tier I & Tier II

20.4 Tier III

20.5 Tier IV



