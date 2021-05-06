China Apixaban Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring BMS/Pfizer EEIG (ELIQUIS), Chia Tai Tianqing (Anbeining), Jiangsu Hansoh (Zexin), Sichuan Kelun (Pukesha), & Jiangsu Sinobiopharma (Yipaiping)

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Apixaban Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales revenue of Apixaban in China has been increasing from 2016 to 2020, and it has reached approximately CNY 29.32 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 42% from 2016 to 2020.

As a major country for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, along with the promotion and popularization of anticoagulation concepts, China is expected to gradually increase the market share of Apixaban from 2021 to 2025, and the sales value and volume will both increase accordingly.

Anticoagulation therapy plays an important role in the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic diseases. The two most famous drugs are Rivaroxaban and Apixaban, mainly used to prevent and treat venous thrombosis, and prevent systemic embolism caused by atrial fibrillation. Due to Apixaban's excellent safety performance, its market has grown rapidly since 2014, and surpassed Rivaroxaban's in 2017 to become the world's best-selling anticoagulant drug.



Apixaban was launched in China in 2013. The original drug is ELIQUIS produced by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co/Pfizer EEIG. The sales growth of Apixaban mainly depends on the growth of the antithrombotic industry. While other countries' Apixaban markets account for large shares among the whole pharmaceutical markets.

The Chinese Apixaban market share is much lower. The main reason is that the Chinese medical system does not recognize the importance of anticoagulation as the developed countries do.



