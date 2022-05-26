China Automotive and 5G Industry Integration Development Report 2022-2025 - 5G has Become the Sales Highlight of Many Brand Models

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive and 5G Industry Integration Development Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research on integration of vehicle and 5G: OEMs rush into mass production of 5G models whose sales may reach 3.68 million units in 2025

By the end of 2021, China had built and opened in excess of 1.39 million 5G base stations, established over 2,300 virtual private networks and hybrid private networks, and seen over 1,800 5G+ industrial Internet projects under construction. Viewed from 5G coverage, all prefecture-level cities, at least 97% of counties, and 40% of townships in China have already been covered by 5G, to the amount of 450 million 5G terminal users in China, taking a lion's share above 80% of the world's total.



The accelerated construction of 5G networks will set the stage for deeper commercialization of 5G vehicles. To date, China's Internet of Vehicles (IoV) projects based on 5G communications have spread from pilot areas to commercialized scenarios, calling for the synergy of automakers, parts suppliers and internet firms as well as 5G ecosystem partners for the sake of cross-platform interconnection and interoperability.



5G has become the sales highlight of many brand models

Many Chinese automakers are aggressively exploring the use of 5G technology in autonomous driving and intelligent connectivity, and they have launched 5G production models as a main selling point:



In February 2021, SAIC R officially launched MARVEL R, the world's first "5G smart electric SUV" with the SRRC certificate and being the first model that passed the automotive-grade 5G /C-V2X terminal certification;



NIO ET7, which will be mass-produced in 2022, will use the 3rd-Gen Qualcomm SnapdragonT automotive digital cockpit platform and Qualcomm SnapdragonT 5G automotive platform. It is possessed of 5G, C-V2X, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi-6, UWB, among others;



ARCFOX ?-T, the first production SUV of BAIC BJEV ARCFOX, officially called "the 5G smart electric vehicle", is equipped with the MH5000 T-BOX based on Huawei's next-generation 5G chips;



In August 2021, BYD Han unveiled a 5G version, adding a 5G optional package (including Dynaudio loudspeakers and 5G chips) to the 2021 BYD Han EV flagship version;



Great Wall Motor's 5G automotive wireless terminal has been granted the "Radio Transmission Equipment Type Approval Certificate" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China.



Among foreign OEMs, BMW, Ford, and Audi also quicken the pace of 5G vehicle production:

BMW's flagship battery-electric SUV, BMW iX, has debuted with 5G connectivity technology and Gigabit Ethernet for the first time;



The Ford C-V2X System has been officially spawned and applied since January 1, 2021. Ford has therefrom become the first automaker in China that accomplished the mass production of C-V2X technology which is now available in Wuxi, Changsha and Guangzhou. In the next step, Ford will ramp up production of models using 5G C-V2X technology;



For Audi, the upcoming Audi A7 L and A6 L made in China will be equipped with 5G communication modules that support C-V2X.



According to the production and assembly data of 5G passenger cars in China, the penetration rate of 5G vehicles constituted less than 0.4% of connected vehicles in 2021. As 5G feature gains popularity in medium and high-end passenger cars, China's 5G passenger car sales will reach 3.684 million units by 2025, with the penetration above 15% then.



Localization of 5G auto parts

While 5G vehicles are in full swing, there have emerged more than fifty 5G terminal and technical solution providers in the Chinese intelligent vehicle industry chain. Here are a few typical 5G automotive product/solution suppliers:



5G Box

As the first enterprise certified by A-SPICE CL3 and 5G SRRC, Neusoft has cooperated with over 20 world-renowned automakers in the field of intelligent communication for 100+ models, with the annual capacity up to one million units.



By far, Neusoft has spawned 5G/V2X BOX on a large scale, which will be installed in dozens of mid-to-high-end models from well-known OEMs such as Geely and Great Wall in the near future. The Neusoft 5G BOX carried by ZEEKR 001 integrates functions such as Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6 and BLE 5.0 to enable precise time synchronization, high-precision satellite positioning, and multi-channel data transmission, and to offer a data access channel for intelligent driving assistance system, coupled with the high speed, high bandwidth and low latency of 5G.



5G communication modules

AN958-AE, the 5G automotive-grade module of Fibocom, has been certified by CCC (China Compulsory Product Certificate), SRRC (Radio Type Approval), and NAL (Network Access License for Telecom Equipment), indicating that AN958-AE meets the standard design goals in RF performance and data performance and fully suits the complex network environment of Chinese operators. It is qualified for mass production and shipment, so that Fibocom can accelerate the upgrade of automotive OEM module business from 4G to 5G.



AN958 is independently developed and designed by Fibocom Auto, Fibocom's wholly-owned subsidiary engaged in automotive OEM module business. It is a 5G NR Sub-6 automotive communication module targeting the global market. Based on Qualcomm's SA515M 5G automotive platform, AN958 supports 5G SA and NSA.



5G antennas

Quectel believes that the integrated design of wireless modules and antennas by a supplier that can provide application solutions at the same time will be the mainstream trend of terminal antenna design in the 5G era. Quectel's "wireless module + antenna" integrated design solution not only makes full use of its technical superiority and experience in modules, but also exerts its full-custom antenna design, integration and manufacturing capabilities.



Typical scenarios where the '5G + vehicle' fusion prevails



5G technology has been given full play in excess of 10 scenarios such as test areas/demonstration areas, smart expressways, platooning, automated parking, remote control and remote chauffeur, low-speed autonomous driving in parks, special self-driving, and intelligent public transportation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Integration of 5G, Automobile Industry and Technologies

1.1 Application Overview of Integration between 5G and Automobile Industry

1.2 Integration of 5G and C-V2X

1.3 Integration of 5G and Autonomous Driving Technology

1.4 Integration of 5G and High-precision Positioning Technology

1.5 Automobiles and 5G Industry Integrate Other Products



Chapter 2 5G and Automotive Industry Policies and Organizations

2.1 5G and Automotive Standards and Policies

2.2 5G and Automobile Industry Organizations/Alliances



Chapter 3 Application Scenarios and Cases of 5G Automotive

3.1 Application Scenarios of 5G Automotive

3.2 5G Application in Test Zones/Demonstration Areas

3.3 Application of 5G on Smart Expressways

3.4 5G Use in Platooning

3.5 Application of 5G in Automated Parking

3.6 5G Use in Remote Monitoring/Remote Driving

3.7 5G Use in Low-speed Autonomous Driving in Parks

3.8 5G Use in Heavy Trucks

3.9 5G Use in Robotaxi & Robobus



Chapter 4 5G Vehicle Planning and Layout of OEMs

4.1 Status Quo and Development Trends of 5G Vehicle

4.2 Onboard Equipment of 5G Vehicles

4.3 5G Models of OEMs



Chapter 5 Integrated Layout of 5G Technology and Products of OEMs

5.1 NIO

5.1.1 Status Quo and Trends of 5G Integration

5.1.2 5G Vehicles

5.1.3 5G-V2X

5.2 XPENG

5.3 Li Auto

5.4 WM Motor

5.5 Voyah

5.6 Hozon Neta

5.7 Human Horizons

5.8 Leapmotor

5.9 BYD

5.10 SAIC

5.11 BAIC

5.12 GAC

5.13 FAW Hongqi

5.14 Great Wall Motor

5.15 Changan Automobile

5.16 Chery

5.17 Geely

5.18 Tesla

5.19 BMW

5.20 Mercedes-Benz

5.21 Volkswagen

5.22 Audi

5.23 Toyota

5.24 General Motors

5.25 Ford

5.26 Volvo

5.27 Hyundai

5.28 Tata Motors



Chapter 6 Industrial Layout of Chinese 5G Automotive Product Suppliers

6.1 Huawei

6.1.1 5G Automotive Technology

6.1.2 5G Automotive Products

6.1.3 5G Automotive Chips

6.1.4 5G Automotive Modules

6.1.5 Vehicle Models Supported by 5G Automotive Communication Modules

6.1.6 5G Automotive Cooperation Strategy

6.1.7 Modes of Cooperation in 5G Automotive Technology

6.2 Neusoft

6.3 Desay SV

6.4 Joyson Electronics

6.5 China Mobile IoT

6.6 Quectel

6.7 Fibocom

6.8 Gosuncn

6.9 ZTE

6.10 TransInfo Technology

6.11 Genvict

6.12 NEBULA LINK

6.13 PATEO

6.14 Baidu

6.15 Tencent



Chapter 7 Industrial Layout of Overseas 5G Automotive Product Suppliers

7.1 Continental

7.1.1 5G Automotive Products

7.1.2 5G+V2X Platform

7.1.3 5G Smart Antennas

7.1.4 TransInfo Technology Became the Largest Shareholder of UCIT

7.1.5 5G T-Box

7.1.6 Cooperation in 5G Automotive

7.2 Bosch

7.3 Denso

7.4 Panasonic

7.5 Valeo

7.6 LG Electronics

7.7 Aptiv

7.8 Harman

7.9 Qualcomm

7.10 Ericsson

7.11 Samsung

7.12 MediaTek

