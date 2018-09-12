China Automotive Anti-lock Braking System Market to 2023 - In 2017, 27.7 Million Sets Of Automotive ABS Were Installed in China, up by 5.4% From a Year Ago

DUBLIN, Sept 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Automotive Anti-lock Braking System Industry Report, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As Chinese automotive industry keeps growing, there are increasingly high requirements on driving safety, thus fueling the demand for automotive anti-lock braking systems (ABS). In 2017, 27.7 million sets of automotive ABS were installed in China, up by 5.4% from a year ago. China's demand for ABS is expected to hit 33.02 million sets in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Vehicles including hazardous article transport vehicles, semi-trailer towing vehicles, trucks (gross mass = 12 tons), special motor vehicles and trailers (gross mass = 10 tons) shall bear ABS; special motor vehicles (gross mass = 12 tons) shall be equipped with retarders or other braking assist devices, according to the related national safety regulations such as the national standards, Technical Requirements and Testing Methods for Commercial Vehicle and Trailer Braking Systems (GB12676) and Technical Specifications for Safety of Power-Driven Vehicles Operating on Roads (GB7258) which took effect in September 2014. It is stipulated in the GB12676 standard that M2, M3, N2 and 4-axis and below N3 vehicles shall carry ABS from July 1, 2016. ABS demand is on the rise.

Product Segments:

The ABS on passenger cars and small commercial vehicles are largely hydraulic ones and the ABS on medium and large-sized commercial vehicles pneumatic ones. As the output and sales of passenger cars far exceeded that of commercial vehicles, 23.49 million sets of ABS were installed in passenger cars in 2017, representing an installation rate of 94.7%. As the standards GB12676 and GB7258 are implemented, the installation rate of ABS in commercial vehicles is predicted to be as high as 100%, which means 4.21 million sets will be installed.

Competitive Landscape:

Like other auto parts, the automotive ABS market remains relatively stable. Passenger car ABS market is practically monopolized by foreign brands. Chinese enterprises have made remarkable headway in recent years but are still weak as a whole, lagging behind foreign counterparts in terms of product quality and technology. They serve mainly homegrown car brands whose sales rose over the years and which have helped local ABS suppliers make magnificent achievements.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Overview of Industry







1.1 Definition



1.2 Development History



1.3 Policy Environment



1.4 Supply Chain



1.5 Automotive ABS Outlook







2 Chinese Automotive ABS Market







2.1 Chinese Automobile Market



2.1.1 Output



2.1.2 Ownership



2.2 Automotive ABS Market Size







3 China Hydraulic ABS Market







3.1 Passenger Car Market Size



3.2 Hydraulic ABS Market



3.3 Competitive Landscape



3.4 Supporting







4 Chinese Pneumatic ABS Market







4.1 Commercial Vehicle Market Size



4.2 Market Size



4.3 Competitive Landscape



4.4 Supporting







5 Global Companies







5.1 Bosch



5.2 Continental



5.3 ZF



5.4 ADVICS



5.5 Mando China



5.6 Nissin Kogyo



5.7 Hyundai Mobis



5.8 WABCO



5.9 KNORR







6. Chinese Companies







6.1 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic



6.2 HUAYU Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.



6.3 Zhejiang VIE Science & Technology



6.4 Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems



6.5 Wanxiang Qianchao



6.6 Fawer Automotive Parts



6.7 Guangzhou Ruili Kormee Automotive Electronic



6.8 Chongqing Juneng



6.9 Dongfeng Electronic Technology



6.10 BWI Group





For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gz8jbz/china_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

