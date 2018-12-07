China Automotive Systems Reaches New Sales Milestones in Europe and India

WUHAN, China, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced it has reached a series of milestones for electronic power steering ("EPS") and mechanic steering gears ("MSG") in different international markets in 2018.

CAAS has won a bid from the Indian automobile power house, Mahindra & Mahindra ("Mahindra"), for dual-pinion electric power steering ("DP-EPS") products. In addition, the Company successfully secured exclusive rights to develop all future Mahindra DP-EPS steering modules. With mass production beginning in April 2020, the annual order will start with approximately 70,000 units for Mahindra.

In Europe, CAAS won a bid for Fiat Automobiles S.p.A. ("Fiat")'s 500 series electric vehicles. The mass production of CAAS's MSG product for Fiat Europe is expected to start in April 2020. After supplying North American and South American OEM markets, this order marks the first time that CAAS's product entered into the European OEM market.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "We are thrilled that we are expanding into the European OEM markets where we had no presence in the past. While our relationship with Fiat in Brazil and China is long-standing, we have been targeting its European market as well. Having won quality accolades from and grown shipments to Jeep, Dodge RAM and Ford in North America, our reputation in the global markets is rising. Our initial sales into Europe start with our basic products, but we are confident that more and more of our advanced products will be recognized over time."

"We are also very proud that our EPS products entered into Mahindra's global sourcing network for their vehicles based upon DP structure. India is a major growth market for automobiles with its rising middle class. We treasure the opportunity to be part of this exciting market and look forward to growing with Mahindra," Mr. Wu concluded.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through eight Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

