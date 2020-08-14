China Automotive Systems Reports 2020 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

WUHAN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. ("CAAS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CAAS), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales were $83.2 million as compared to $105.7 million in the second quarter of 2019;

as compared to in the second quarter of 2019; Gross profit was $7.8 million and the gross margin decreased to 9.4% from 14.4% in the second quarter of 2019;

and the gross margin decreased to 9.4% from 14.4% in the second quarter of 2019; Loss from operations was $5.2 million compared with income from operations of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2019;

compared with income from operations of in the second quarter of 2019; Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.1 million , or diluted loss per share of $0.13 , compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $2.5 million , or diluted earnings per share of $0.08 , in the second quarter of 2019.

First Six Months of 2020 Highlights

Net sales were $156.7 million , compared to $214.9 million in the first six months of 2019;

, compared to in the first six months of 2019; Gross profit decreased to $19.0 million , compared to $29.2 million in the first six months of 2019; gross margin decreased to 12.1% in the first six months of 2020, compared to 13.6% in the first six months of 2019;

, compared to in the first six months of 2019; gross margin decreased to 12.1% in the first six months of 2020, compared to 13.6% in the first six months of 2019; Loss from operations was $4.2 million compared with income from operations of $3.7 million in the first six months of 2019;

compared with income from operations of in the first six months of 2019; Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.1 million compared with net income of $3.9 million in the first six months of 2019; diluted loss per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $0.13 , compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the first six months of 2019;

compared with net income of in the first six months of 2019; diluted loss per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders was , compared to diluted earnings per share of in the first six months of 2019; Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.4 million in the first six months of 2020.

in the first six months of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents and pledged cash were $105.9 million as of June 30, 2020 .

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "Our sales in the second quarter of 2020 continued to show the enduring impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second quarter of 2020, China's economy resumed its growth as GDP increased by 3.2%. This growth rate was far below historical performance but was an improvement over the 6.8% economic contraction of the first quarter of 2020 which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Automobile sales declined by 16.9% year-over-year in the first half of 2020 with passenger vehicle sales down by 22.4% as MPV sales declined by 45.7%, sedan sales decreased by 26.0%, SUV sales were 14.9% lower and crossover vehicle sales were down by 19.8% according to statistics from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers ("CAAM)."

"In the United States, the pandemic caused GDP to tumble at an annual rate of 32.9% in the second quarter of 2020, the largest quarterly decline in history. It has been estimated that 15 million Americans have become unemployed since February 2020 and consumer spending in the U.S. is down at a 34.6% annual rate in the second quarter of 2020, the largest decline ever recorded. U.S. auto sales declined by 33.3% in the second quarter of 2020 from a year earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic as passenger car sales declined by 46.9% while sales of trucks, minivans and SUVs for the quarter dropped by 27.7%."

"We believe the worst is behind us in China and the government has rolled out a series of new fiscal and monetary policies to promote continued economic growth," Mr. Wu concluded.

Jie Li, chief financial officer, commented, "We continued to generate positive cash flow despite lower sales and we focused on maintaining our excellent balance sheet to help retain shareholder value."

Second Quarter of 2020

In the second quarter of 2020, net sales decreased by 21.3% to $83.2 million, compared to $105.7 million in the same quarter of 2019. Net sales of traditional steering products declined by 18.5% as demand weakened in the Chinese domestic brand automobile market related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Chinese economy and passenger vehicle sales. Additionally, sales to the Company's North American customers declined by $18.2 million due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as production was suspended for much of the second quarter of 2020 as well as COVID-19's impact on the economies in North America and the resulting decline in new automobile vehicle sales. Sales of electric power steering ("EPS") represented 18.6% of total net sales.

Gross profit decreased to $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gross margin was 9.4% in the second quarter of 2020, versus 14.4% in the second quarter of 2019. The gross profit decrease was mainly due to lower sales and changes in the product mix.

Gain on other sales was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses were $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the lower freight expenses, resulting from the suspension of Hubei Henglong's operations for most of the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact in North America. Selling expenses represented 3.6% of net sales in the second quarter of 2020 compare to 3.7% in the second quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher office and maintenance expenses. G&A expenses represented 5.7% of net sales in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 4.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") decreased to $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. R&D expenses continue to focus on the development of the Company's EPS and other new products. R&D expenses represented 7.4% of sales in the second quarter of 2020, compared with 6.4% in the second quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations was $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to income from operations of $2.6 million in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to much lower sales and gross profit related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net financial expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.06 million, compared to net financial income of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings/(loss) of affiliated companies was $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings/ (loss) of affiliated companies of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $2.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Diluted loss per share was $0.13 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.08 in the second quarter of 2019. The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,174,045 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 31,499,577 in the second quarter of 2019.

First Six Months of 2020

Net sales decreased 27.1% to $156.7 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to $214.9 million in the first six months of 2019. Six-month gross profit was $19.0 million, compared to $29.2 million in the corresponding period last year. Six-month gross margin was 12.1% in the first six months of 2020 compared to 13.6% in the corresponding period in 2019. The gain on other sales was $1.4 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to $3.8 million in the corresponding period last year. Loss from operations was $4.2 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to income from operations of $3.7 million in the first six months of 2019.

Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.1 million in the first six months of 2020, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $3.9 million in the corresponding period in 2019. Diluted loss per share was $0.13 in the first six months of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the corresponding period of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents, and pledged cash were $105.9 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $188.4 million. Accounts and notes payable were $172.0 million and short-term loans were $55.2 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $280.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $289.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.4 million in the first six months of 2020 compared with net cash used in operating activities of $25.7 million in the first six months of 2019. Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment were $4.5 million compared with $10.3 million in the first six months of 2019.

Business Outlook

In April, the Company regained its full operating capacity after lockdown restrictions were removed and reopened its Wuhan headquarters after a temporary relocation to Jingzhou City in March. However, due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19, it has taken substantial time to create economic growth, restore consumer confidence and bring supply chains into full capacity in China. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to afflict our North and South American markets.

Management reiterates its revenue guidance for the full year 2020 of $360 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call on August 14, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Automotive Systems" conference call:

Phone Number: +1-877-407-8031 (North America) Phone Number: +1-201-689-8031 (International) China Toll Free: +86-400-120-2840

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website in the investor relations section.

About China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the outbreak of COVID-19 is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected as a result of the deteriorating market outlook for automobile sales, the slowdown in regional and national economic growth, weakened liquidity and financial condition of our customers or other factors that we cannot foresee. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-- tables follow –



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2020



2019 Net product sales ($16,105 and $14,310 sold to related parties for

the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019) $ 83,184



$ 105,748 Cost of products sold ($6,152 and $6,130 purchased from related

parties for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019)

75,353





90,563 Gross profit

7,831





15,185 Gain on other sales

838





2,485 Less: Operating expenses











Selling expenses

2,977





3,859 General and administrative expenses

4,759





4,434 Research and development expenses

6,125





6,752 Total operating expenses

13,861





15,045 (Loss)/income from operations

(5,192)





2,625 Other income/(expense), net

1,257





(447) Interest expense

(446)





(731) Financial (expense)/income, net

(59)





1,552 (Loss)/income before income tax expenses and equity in

earnings/(loss) of affiliated companies

(4,440)





2,999 Less: Income tax (benefit)/expense

(31)





674 Equity in earnings/(loss) of affiliated companies

169





(207) Net (loss)/income

(4,240)





2,118 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(142)





(332) Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common

shareholders $ (4,098)



$ 2,450 Comprehensive income:











Net (loss)/income $ (4,240)



$ 2,118 Other comprehensive income:











Foreign currency translation income/(loss), net of tax

358





(6,881) Comprehensive loss

(3,882)





(4,763) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(86)





(776) Comprehensive loss attributable to parent company $ (3,796)



$ (3,987)













Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common s

hareholders per share -

























Basic $ (0.13)



$ 0.08













Diluted $ (0.13)



$ 0.08 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -











Basic

31,174,045





31,497,723 Diluted

31,174,045





31,499,577

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020



2019 Net product sales ($23,599 and $27,146 sold to related parties for the six

months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019) $ 156,739



$ 214,941 Cost of products sold ($9,286 and $11,634 purchased from related

parties for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019)

137,756





185,711 Gross profit

18,983





29,230 Gain on other sales

1,438





3,754 Less: Operating expenses











Selling expenses

5,095





6,944 General and administrative expenses

8,188





9,024 Research and development expenses

11,318





13,355 Total operating expenses

24,601





29,323 (Loss)/income from operations

(4,180)





3,661 Other income, net

1,374





960 Interest expense

(811)





(1,299) Financial (expense)/income, net

(590)





887 (Loss)/income before income tax expenses and equity in (loss)/earnings

of affiliated companies

(4,207)





4,209 Less: Income taxes

483





872 Equity in (loss)/earnings of affiliated companies

(178)





4 Net (loss)/income

(4,868)





3,341 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(742)





(575) Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common

shareholders $ (4,126)



$ 3,916 Comprehensive income:











Net (loss)/income $ (4,868)



$ 3,341 Other comprehensive income:











Foreign currency translation loss, net of tax

(4,603)





(518) Comprehensive (loss)/income

(9,471)





2,823 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,139)





(562) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to parent company $ (8,332)



$ 3,385













Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common

shareholders per share -

























Basic $ (0.13)



$ 0.12













Diluted $ (0.13)



$ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -











Basic

31,174,045





31,501,889 Diluted

31,174,082





31,505,721

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)



June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,376

$ 76,715 Pledged cash

25,504



29,688 Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties

170,059



211,841 Accounts and notes receivable - related parties

18,383



21,164 Inventories

82,861



82,931 Other current assets

37,086



18,974 Total current assets

414,269



441,313 Non-current assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net

131,657



140,481 Land use rights, net

10,062



10,346 Long-term investments

43,774



39,642 Other non-current assets

31,431



28,374 Total assets $ 631,193

$ 660,156











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term loans $ 55,191

$ 46,636 Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties

162,803



180,175 Accounts and notes payable - related parties

9,233



6,492 Accrued expenses and other payables

47,758



45,341 Other current liabilities

22,629



25,135 Total current liabilities

297,614



303,779 Long-term liabilities:









Long-term government loans

-



7,167 Other long-term payable

2,998



4,948 Long-term tax payable

23,884



26,693 Other non-current liabilities

8,099



8,010 Total liabilities $ 332,595

$ 350,597











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares; Issued -

32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019,

respectively $ 3

$ 3 Additional paid-in capital

64,273



64,466 Retained earnings-









Appropriated

11,265



11,265 Unappropriated

216,383



221,298 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(7,668)



(3,462) Treasury stock -1,164,257 and 1,164,257 shares as of June 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively

(4,261)



(4,261) Total parent company stockholders' equity

279,995



289,309 Non-controlling interests

18,603



20,250 Total stockholders' equity

298,598



309,559 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 631,193

$ 660,156

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net (loss)/income $ (4,868)

$ 3,341 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income from operations to net cash provided

by/(used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

10,562



9,283 Reversal of provision for doubtful accounts

(239)



(673) Deferred income taxes

21



(1,124) Equity in loss/(earnings) of affiliated companies

178



(4) Government subsidy reclassified from government loans

287



- Loss/(gain) on fixed assets disposals

42



(733) (Increase)/decrease in:









Accounts and notes receivable

41,917



969 Inventories

(1,281)



(3,294) Other current assets

(1,355)



4,760 Increase/(decrease) in:









Accounts and notes payable

(11,924)



(31,049) Accrued expenses and other payables

2,683



(3,055) Long-term taxes payable

(2,809)



(2,810) Other current liabilities

(1,835)



(1,342) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

31,379



(25,731) Cash flows from investing activities:









Decrease/(increase) in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other

non-current assets

(3)



1,057 Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales

586



700 Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $760 and $2,271 paid

to related parties for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively)

(4,525)



(10,335) Payments to acquire intangible assets

(390)



(1,387) Investment under the equity method

(5,360)



(2,348) Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits

(27,128)



(17,031) Government subsidy received for purchase of property, plant and equipment

-



1,898 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

5,781



17,087 Cash received from long-term investment

448



579 Net cash used in investing activities

(30,591)



(9,780) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank loans

36,135



29,036 Repayments of bank loans

(33,890)



(18,910) Repayments of the borrowing for sale and leaseback transaction

(2,041)



(2,116) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest holders of non-wholly owned subsidiaries

-



(333) Cash received from capital contributions by non-controlling interest holder

212



1,438 Deemed distribution to shareholders

(88)



- Acquisition of non-controlling interest

(81)



- Repurchase of common shares

-



(342) Net cash provided by financing activities

247



8,773 Effects of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash

(1,558)



(172) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash

(523)



(26,910) Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of the period

106,403



115,969 Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of the period $ 105,880

$ 89,059

