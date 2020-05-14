China Automotive Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

WUHAN, China, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net sales were $115.9 million compared with $124.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

compared with in the fourth quarter of 2018 Gross profit was $16.8 million compared with $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018; gross margin was 14.5% compared with 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018

compared with in the fourth quarter of 2018; gross margin was 14.5% compared with 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $1.7 million , or diluted income per share of $0.06 , compared to a net loss of $3.2 mil lion, or diluted loss per share of $0.10 , in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Net sales were $431.4 million compared to $496.2 million in 2018

compared to in 2018 Operating income was $6.2 million compared to an operating loss of $2.9 million last year

compared to an operating loss of last year Diluted income per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $0.32 compared to diluted income per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $0.08 in 2018

compared to diluted income per share attributable to parent company's common shareholders of in 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $112.2 million as of December 31, 2019

as of Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $30.3 million in 2019 compared to $12.5 million for 2018

in 2019 compared to for 2018 Approximately 452,559 shares of common stock were repurchased during 2019.

Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "Our sales continued to mirror the continuing slow economic growth in the Chinese economy in 2019, as well as the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the introduction of more stringent emission standards, and significantly reduced automobile subsidies. Chinese GDP grew by 6.1% in 2019, the slowest annual rate of economic growth for China since 1990, and car sales weakened in December 2019 compared with the same month a year ago, marking 18 consecutive months of decline. However, Chinese-branded cars, our main market, lost only 2.9% of market share in 2019."

"On the other hand, our sales to our tier-1 North American customers remained stable. In addition, our electric motor subsidiary, Hyoseong (Wuhan) Motion Mechatronics System, successfully completed its phase one development plan for powerpack brushless motors to address significant market opportunities. With three new highly automated production lines installed and tested, the mass production of our proprietary brushless electric motors will start in June 2020. We are also producing EPS systems to steer the new all-electric small vehicle, model ORA R150, for Great Wall Motor. Furthermore, SAIC Maxus, an SUV and commercial vehicle subsidiary of SAIC Motor, also selected us as their type A preferred supplier. For the international markets, we began producing a new steering system for our customer in North America. And our Brazilian operation was nominated as one of three chassis finalists for South America's 2018 Best Supplier by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA)," Mr. Wu concluded.

Mr. Jie Li, chief financial officer of CAAS, commented, "Our operations continued to generate positive cash flow in 2019. We have reduced our operating expenses to become more efficient while the sales of our higher-margin products are expanding."

Fourth Quarter of 2019



Net sales were $115.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $124.3 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net sales decrease was mainly due to a change in the product mix and lower demand for Chinese domestic-branded automobiles in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit was $16.8 million compared to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 14.5% compared to 9.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in gross profit and gross margin was primarily due to a change in the product mix and reduced costs compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gain on other sales was $0.2 million, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling expenses were $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline was primarily due to better cost controls with lower personnel costs, and reduced transportation expenses related to decreased volume. Selling expenses represented 3.3% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") decreased by 9.7% to $6.5 million from $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. G&A expenses represented 5.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 5.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in G&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 was mainly due to improved cost controls.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. R&D expenses represented 7.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 8.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Loss from operations was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a loss from operations of $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The much reduced loss was mainly due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Interest expense was $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Diluted income per share was $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,333,740 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 31,645,510 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019



Annual net sales were $431.4 million in 2019 compared to $496.2 million in 2018. The decrease was due to lower sales of legacy hydraulic products and total EPS systems. EPS sales represented 19.1% of total revenue in 2019 compared with 21.7% in 2018. Net sales of vehicle steering systems to the Company's North America customers were down slightly in 2019 compared with 2018.

Gross profit in 2019 was $63.4 million compared to $65.4 million in 2018. The gross margin increased to 14.7% from 13.2% in 2018 mainly due to increased sales of higher margin products.

Gain on other sales mainly consisted of the net amount retained from rental income, gain on disposal of intangible assets and the sales of property, plant and equipment and technical service revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2019, gain on other sales amounted to $5.1 million compared to $3.9 million in 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment.

Selling expenses were $14.3 million in 2019 compared to $18.9 million in 2018, mainly due to lower net sales resulting in decreased personnel expenses and marketing expenditures. Selling expenses represented 3.3% of net sales in 2019 compared to 3.8% in 2018.

G&A expenses were $20.0 million generally consistent with $19.8 million in 2018. G&A expenses represented 4.6% of net sales in 2019 compared to 4.0% of net sales in 2018.

R&D expenses were $28.0 million in 2019 compared to $33.6 million in 2018. R&D expenses represented 6.5% of net sales in 2019, compared to 6.8% of net sales in 2018.

Operating income was $6.2 million in 2019 compared to an operating loss of $2.9 million in 2018. The change was primarily due to lower selling and research and development expenses in 2019.

Interest expense was $3.0 million in 2019 generally consistent with $2.9 million in 2018.

Net financial income was $2.5 million in 2019 compared with $2.2 million in 2018 due to an increase in interest income.

Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $7.6 million compared to a loss before income tax expenses and equity in loss of affiliated companies of $2.5 million for 2018. This increase was mainly due to the higher operating profit.

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $10.0 million in 2019 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $2.4 million in 2018. Diluted net income per share was $0.32 in 2019 compared to diluted income per share of $0.08 in 2018.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,458,926 in 2019 compared to 31,645,594 in 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $112.2 million, total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $233.0 million, accounts payable including notes payable were $186.7 million and short-term bank and government loans were $46.6 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $289.2 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $285.9 million as of December 31, 2018. During 2019, a total of 452,559 shares were repurchased for aggregate consideration of $1.3 million under a repurchase program approved on December 5, 2018. Net cash flow from operating activities was $30.3 million in 2019.

Business Outlook

By mid-March, most of the Company's production operations were up and running after the lockdown restrictions were lifted by the respective local governments as the COVID-19 outbreak subsided. In April, the Company regained its full operating capacity and reopened its Wuhan headquarters after a temporary relocation to Jingzhou City in March.

Management provides revenue guidance for the full year 2020 of $360 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.



Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call on May 14, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Automotive Systems" conference call:

US Toll Free: +1-877-407-8031 International: +1-201-689-8031 China (toll free): +86 400 120 2840

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website under the investor relations section.



About China Automotive Systems, Inc.



Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC, Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, in the form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2020 and May 11, 2020, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the outbreak of COVID-19 is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected as a result of the deteriorating market outlook for automobile sales, the slowdown in regional and national economic growth, weakened liquidity and financial condition of our customers or other factors that we cannot foresee. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Jie Li

Chief Financial Officer

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

Kevin Theiss

Awaken Advisors

+1-212-521-4050

[email protected]

-Tables Follow -

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,





2019



2018

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,708



$ 86,346

Pledged cash



29,688





29,623

Short-term investments



5,832





17,543

Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties



211,841





237,519

Accounts and notes receivable - related parties



21,164





18,825

Advance payments and others, net - unrelated parties



11,714





16,270

Advance payments and others - related parties



1,287





1,281

Inventories



82,931





88,021

Total current assets



441,165





495,428

Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



140,437





122,310

Land use right, net



10,346





7,543

Intangible assets, net



1,352





605

Operating lease assets



376





-

Other receivables, net



307





1,799

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties



6,157





6,135

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties



2,311





8,723

Long-term investments



39,642





32,620

Deferred tax assets



15,291





15,336

Other non-current assets



2,580





-

Total assets

$ 659,964



$ 690,499



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Bank and government loans

$ 46,636



$ 60,952

Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties



180,175





205,643

Accounts and notes payable - related parties



6,492





4,477

Customer deposits



1,303





750

Accrued payroll and related costs



8,400





7,346

Accrued expenses and other payables



45,337





47,032

Accrued pension costs



3,161





3,282

Taxes payable



11,492





11,137

Operating lease liabilities - current portion



116





-

Amounts due to shareholders/directors



309





317

Advances payable (current portion)



353





364

Total current liabilities



303,774





341,300

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term government loan



7,167





291

Advances payable



3,486





1,654

Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion



271





-

Other long-term payable



4,948





8,726

Deferred tax liabilities



4,253





4,198

Long-term taxes payable



26,693





29,503

Total liabilities



350,592





385,672

Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares Issued - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares at December 31,

2019 and 2018, respectively



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



64,429





64,429

Retained earnings-















Appropriated



11,265





11,104

Unappropriated



221,237





211,439

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income



(3,462)





1,855

Treasury stock - 1,164,257 and 711,698 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018,

respectively



(4,261)





(2,953)

Total parent company stockholders' equity



289,211





285,877

Non-controlling interests



20,161





18,950

Total stockholders' equity



309,372





304,827

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 659,964



$ 690,499



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Loss (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018















Net product sales ($50,740 and $37,606 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31,

2019 and 2018)

$ 431,427



$ 496,158

Cost of products sold ($23,814 and $25,558 purchased from related parties for the years ended

December 31, 2019 and 2018)



368,076





430,745

Gross profit



63,351





65,413

Net gain on other sales



5,067





3,940

Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



14,270





18,949

General and administrative expenses



19,976





19,761

Research and development expenses



27,992





33,551

Total operating expenses



62,238





72,261

Operating income/(loss)



6,180





(2,908)

Other income, net



1,957





1,173

Interest expense



(3,034)





(2,928)

Financial income, net



2,456





2,162

Income/(loss) before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies



7,559





(2,501)

Less: Income taxes



586





(1,465)

Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



1,406





1,115

Net income



8,379





79

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,580)





(2,298)

Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders



9,959





2,377



















Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share -















Basic

$ 0.32



$ 0.08



















Diluted

$ 0.32



$ 0.08



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -















Basic



31,456,828





31,643,813

Diluted



31,458,926





31,645,594







Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018















Net income



8,379





79

Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation loss



(5,735)





(16,548)

Comprehensive income/(loss)



2,644





(16,469)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,998)





(2,921)

Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to parent company

$ 4,642



$ (13,548)



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





2019



2018















Common Stock















Balance at January 1, 2019 and 2018 - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3

Balance at December 31, 2019 and 2018 - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3



















Additional Paid-in Capital















Balance at January 1

$ 64,429



$ 64,406

Stock-based compensation



-





23

Balance at December 31

$ 64,429



$ 64,429



















Retained Earnings - Appropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 11,104



$ 10,707

Appropriation of retained earnings



161





397

Balance at December 31

$ 11,265



$ 11,104



















Unappropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 211,439



$ 209,459

Net income attributable to parent company



9,959





2,377

Appropriation of retained earnings



(161)





(397)

Balance at December 31

$ 221,237



$ 211,439



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income















Balance at January 1

$ 1,855



$ 17,780

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company



(5,317)





(15,925)

Balance at December 31

$ (3,462)



$ 1,855



















Treasury Stock















Balance at January 1, 2019 and 2018 - 711,698 and 694,298 shares, respectively



(2,953)





(2,907)

Repurchase of common stock in 2019 and 2018 - 452,559 shares and 17,400 shares, respectively



(1,308)





(46)

Balance at December 31, 2019 and 2018 - 1,164,257 and 711,698 shares, respectively

$ (4,261)





(2,953)



















Total parent company stockholders' equity

$ 289,211



$ 285,877



















Non-controlling Interest















Balance at January 1

$ 18,950



$ 6,681

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest



(418)





(623)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,580)





(2,298)

Contribution by non-controlling shareholder



3,542





15,728

Distribution of retained earnings



(333)





(538)

Balance at December 31

$ 20,161



$ 18,950



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 309,372



$ 304,827



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 8,379



$ 79

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Stock-based compensation



-





23

Depreciation and amortization



17,841





16,816

Deferred income taxes



16





(2,502)

(Reversal)/accrual of provision for doubtful accounts



(441)





887

Equity in net loss/(earnings) of affiliates



(1,406)





(1,115)

Gain on disposal of fixed assets



(632)





(445)

(Increase)/decrease in:















Accounts and notes receivable



21,036





27,526

Advance payments and others



4,733





(3,790)

Inventories



3,992





(11,614)

Increase/(decrease) in:















Accounts and notes payable



(22,138)





(22,491)

Customer deposits



561





(346)

Accrued payroll and related costs



1,115





(964)

Accrued expenses and other payables



(1,340)





8,893

Accrued pension costs



(96)





(646)

Taxes payable



(1,326)





2,215

Net cash provided by operating activities



30,294





12,526



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of short-term investments



(19,647)





(22,923)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



31,268





34,175

Decrease in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other

receivables



1,504





337

Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



1,561





1,022

Government subsidy received for purchase of property, plant and equipment



1,898





1,322

Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land used rights

(including $5,238 and $9,207 paid to related parties for the year ended

December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively)



(34,396)





(25,764)

Cash paid to acquire intangible assets



(1,505)





(189)

Cash received from long-term investment



579





-

Cash received from repayment of the loan to a related party



-





20,430

Investment under equity method



(6,018)





(5,957)

Cash prepaid for acquisition of a subsidiary



(2,560)





-

Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities



(27,316)





2,453



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank and government loans



57,101





78,917

Repayment of bank and government loans



(65,576)





(92,215)

Proceeds from sale and leaseback transaction



-





11,758

Payment to broker agents for repurchase of common stock



(1,308)





(300)

Repayments of the borrowing for sale and leaseback transaction



(4,164)





(3,218)

Dividends paid to the non-controlling interest holders of non-wholly

owned subsidiaries



(333)





(524)

Decrease in amounts due to shareholders/directors



-





(26)

Cash received from capital contributions by non-controlling interest

holder



3,542





15,728

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities



(10,738)





10,120



















Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency



(1,813)





(5,223)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents



(9,573)





19,876

Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year



115,969





96,093

Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year

$ 106,396



$ 115,969



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018

Cash paid for interest

$ 3,390



$ 3,852

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 4,607



$ 3,717



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:

Non-cash investing activities:





Year Ended December 31,





2019



2018















Property, plant and equipment recorded during the year which previously were advance payments

$ 13,964



$ 13,347

Accounts payable for acquiring property, plant and equipment

$ 782



$ 1,046

Property, plant and equipment and inventories used for investment in an associated company

$ 492



$ -



SOURCE China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caasauto.com

