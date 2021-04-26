China Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market Research Report 2020-2021 Featuring 10 Manufacturers & 9 System Suppliers

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Research Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Research: 17,000 sets of autonomous agricultural machinery systems were sold in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 188%



Autonomous agricultural machinery relies heavily on high-precision navigation, and the operating environment herein is relatively simple, not as complicated as autonomous vehicle technology. With a higher level of agricultural mechanization in China and the country's strong support for precision agriculture, autonomous agricultural machinery has gradually been applied to farmland.

At present, most of autonomous agricultural machinery systems mainly focus on assisted driving and linear autonomous driving, which can not only reduce the operating difficulty and labor intensity of the driver in the operation of agricultural machinery, but also extend the operating time of the agricultural machinery.



In May 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China (MARA), National Development and Reform Commission of China (NDRC), etc. issued the Notice on Printing and Distributing "Key Points of Digital Rural Development in 2020' , proposing research on key technologies and innovative applications around smart agriculture, smart agricultural machinery & equipment, etc. to promote the in-depth integration of artificial intelligence technology and agriculture.



Chinese autonomous agricultural machinery still focuses on the aftermarket, mainly because:

1. Large-scale farms with a high degree of mechanization are the first to promote autonomous agricultural machinery systems. The post-installed system can be modified on the basis of the original agricultural machinery, which is easier to be accepted by customers;

2. An agricultural machine installed with an OEM system costs hundreds of thousands of yuan, which is not appealing to customers. However, the average price of a post-installed system for autonomous agricultural machinery is only RMB50,000-60,000 and can be subsidized RMB15,000-25,000 by the government additionally, posing obvious cost advantages;

3. The domestic autonomous agricultural machinery systems are still in the early stage of development, thus with weak technical reliability and stability. Therefore, post-installed autonomous driving systems are relatively easy to accept.



At the same time, post-installed Beidou navigation autonomous driving systems face many problems in the promotion. E.g:

(1) Agricultural operations are sensitive to timing, so customers have higher requirements for positioning stability and after-sales services; moreover, prices are a crucial factor;

(2) The failure rate of autonomous driving systems is relatively high, so the reliability and functions need be further improved;

(3) Users are still unfamiliar with autonomous driving systems, so they may operate improperly or wrongly. Therefore, new users should be trained before operations, and old users should be trained constantly also.



In the future, autonomous agricultural machinery will have promising application prospects in China through cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing and AI, in the wake of the continuously improved domestic agricultural production management, the transformation of agriculture from traditional operations to precise operations, and the upgrading of agricultural enterprises from extensive management to refined management.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

1.1 Agriculture Development Stages

1.2 Agricultural Machinery Types and Development Importance

1.3 Development of Intelligent Agriculture is Inseparable from Intelligent and Automated Agricultural Machinery



2. Situation and Trend of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Market

2.1 Industry Policies and Standards

2.2 Development History and Status Quo of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

2.3 Market Size of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System in China

2.4 Competitive Landscape of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery in China

2.5 Restrictions on Landing of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

2.6 Technology Development Trend

2.7 Market Development Trend



3. Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Technology Solutions

3.1 Technology Solution

3.2 Perception Solution

3.3 Decision Solution

3.4 Execution Solution

3.5 Infrastructure of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

3.6 Comparison of Major Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Solutions



4. Application Cases of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery in China

4.1 Unmanned Farm Projects

4.2 Application Scenarios of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System: Planting

4.3 Application Scenarios of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System: Ground Plant Protection Operations

4.4 Application Scenarios of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System: Harvesting

4.5 OEM and AM System Application of Autonomous Agricultural Machinery



5. Autonomous Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers

5.1 Zoomlion

5.2 Lovol

5.3 FJ Dynamics

5.4 China YTO

5.5 John Deere

5.6 AGCO+ Tianjin Ztron Beyond Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

5.7 Iseki

5.8 Kubota

5.9 Yanmar Agricultural Equipment

5.10 XAG



6. Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System Suppliers

6.1 Lianshi Navigation

6.2 Kalman

6.3 UniStrong

6.4 CHC Navigation

6.5 Comnav Technology Ltd.

6.6 Huida Technology

6.7 Topcon+ Xingtu Navigation

6.8 Trimble Autonomous Driving Navigation System

6.9 Qianxun SI-Qianyun Beidou Autonomous Agricultural Machinery System

