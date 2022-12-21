China Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry Report 2022-2025: partnerships Between Industry Chain Companies Expand, and the Cost of Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Dwindles

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The partnerships between industry chain companies expand, and the cost of autonomous delivery vehicles dwindles.



In April 2022, Haomo.AI introduced Little Magic Camel, an intelligent vehicle packing 3 mechanical LiDARs and a 360TOPS computing platform. The price of the vehicle is as low as RMB130,000, equivalent to the annual salary of a courier working in a big city.



Previously, the prices of autonomous delivery vehicles ranged at RMB500,000-600,000 in 2020, and dropped to RMB200,000-300,000 in 2021 before falling to RMB130,000 in 2022. From 2023 to 2025, the cost of autonomous delivery vehicles will be lowered to less than RMB100,000.



Autonomous delivery vehicles vary in specification and functional purpose, and their prices thus differ greatly as a matter of course. In addition to prices, autonomous vehicles also come with hidden costs. Almost all ongoing autonomous delivery projects are equipped with autonomous driving engineers to participate in the whole process or remotely control at the backend, in a bid to intervene at any time in the case of emergencies.



From a cost perspective, autonomous delivery vehicles have yet to gain a big replacement edge over labor. The adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles at the earliest and acquisition of more long-tail scenario data is the only path for products and technology to mature.



The autonomous delivery vehicle market has boosted development of local components suppliers. Independent components companies participate in the autonomous delivery supply chain more deeply, and autonomous delivery vehicle manufacturers also cut down their costs with the help of local suppliers. Taking LiDAR as an example, Modai 20 carries Hesai long-range high-resolution Pandar Series LiDAR and mid-range XT Series LiDAR; GoFurther.AI's autonomous delivery vehicles bear the combined LiDAR solution (RS-LiDAR-16+RS-Bpearl) from RoboSense.



As companies promote and deploy their projects on large scale, especially signing city-level contracts (e.g., Unity Drive + Yancheng City, MOVE-X + Wuwei City, and JD + Changshu City), the hardware and O&M costs per autonomous delivery vehicle will be reduced with bulk purchase.



At present, both production capacity and output of autonomous delivery vehicles in China keeps growing. For example, MOVE-X's smart factory boasts planned annual capacity of 20,000 units; Haomo.AI already has annual capacity of 10,000 units.



The development of autonomous delivery vehicles is inseparable from capital support. In the past year, autonomous delivery companies like Pudu Technology and Neolix acquired hundreds of millions of yuan in investment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Main Application Scenarios

1.3 Outdoor Autonomous Delivery Application Scenarios

1.4 Composition of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle system

1.5 Main sensors and Characteristics of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.6 Chassis-by-Wire of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.7 Computing Platform of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.8 of Autonomous Delivery Industry Chain

1.9 Parameter Information of Some Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

1.10 New Autonomous Delivery Products in 2022H1

1.11 Application of Autonomous Delivery During Epidemic in 2021-2022H1

1.12 Autonomous Delivery Commercialization Stage

1.13 Challenges Faced by Autonomous delivery Vehicle

1.14 Development of Major Domestic Autonomous Delivery Enterprises

1.15 Commercial Progress of Major Foreign Autonomous Delivery Vehicle



2. Autonomous Delivery Related Policies

2.1 Policies Related to Domestic Autonomous Delivery

2.2 Foreign Autonomous Delivery Policy: the United States

2.3 Foreign Autonomous Delivery Policy: Europe

2.4 Foreign Autonomous Delivery Policy: Japan



3. Low-speed Autonomous Delivery Market

3.1 Global Market

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Major Autonomous Delivery Companies and Their Development

3.2 Chinese market

3.2.1 Market Size

3.2.2 Operation of Major low-speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Companies in China

3.2.3 Market Demand

3.2.4 Development of Express Delivery and Instant Delivery Accelerates Landing of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

3.3 Development Trend

3.3.1 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Replace Manual Acceleration

3.3.2 Cost of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle is Reducing Quickly

3.3.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Industry will Enter a Period of Rapid Development in 2023

3.3.4 Active Financing: Financing of Low-speed Autonomous Delivery Enterprises

3.3.5 Scenario Continues to Expand, and Technology Accelerates Iteration

3.3.6 More Automakers join Autonomous Delivery Industry



4 Layout of Autonomous Delivery Vehicle of Major Application Providers

4.1 JD.com Logistics Technology

4.1.1 Development History

4.1.2 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Layout

4.1.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle 5.0

4.1.4 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Landing Case

4.1.5 Robot Application Planning

4.1.6 Autonomous Driving Architecture

4.2 Meituan

4.2.1 Previous Strategic Adjustments

4.2.2 Development History of Meituan Autonomous Delivery

4.2.3 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle: Magic Bag 20

4.2.4 Hao.ai and HeSai Help Magic Bag 20

4.2.5 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Landing Case

4.2.6 Core Technology Architecture of Autonomous Delivery

4.2.7 Advantages of Autonomous Delivery

4.3 Alibaba Autonomous Delivery

4.3.1 Development History of Alibaba Autonomous Delivery

4.3.2 Autonomous Delivery Vehicle: Xiaomanlu and its Core Competitiveness

4.3.3 Operation Data of Xiaomanlu

4.3.4 Landing Case of Xiaomanlu

4.3.5 Damanlu

4.4 Overall Comparison of Autonomous Delivery of JD.com, Meituan, Ali Xiaomanlu



5 Major Low-Speed Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Vendors in China

5.1 Unity Drive

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Development History

5.1.2 Main Products

5.1.2 Remote Cockpit

5.1.2 TaaS System

5.1.3 Technical Advantages

5.1.4 Operation Cases

5.1.5 Partners

5.2 Go Further.AI

5.3 White Rhino Zhida

5.4 Neolix

5.5 Uisee Technology

5.6 Haomo.ai

5.7 MOVE-X

5.8 Idriverplus

5.9 CYBER-AI

5.10 Candela (Shenzhen) Technology

5.11 Ant Ranger Technology

5.12 Whale Dynamic

5.13 Hunan Apollo Intelligent Transportation

5.14 Jushi Technology

5.15 Excelland AI

5.16 Pudu Technology

5.17 Nuro

