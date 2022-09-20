China Autonomous Driving and Cockpit Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2022 Featuring 28 Chinese Domain Controller Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Driving and Cockpit Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report, 2022(II)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Domain Controller Research: Exploration of Five Business Models, Tier1, Tier0.5, Tier1.5 or ODM?

Automakers accelerate the mass production of new E/E architecture platforms, and the penetration rate of domain controllers surges.

In addition to emerging carmakers that adopt new domain controller architectures from the start, conventional automakers have also stepped up the pace of using domain controllers in vehicles. Typical architectures include Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), GAC Protoss Architecture, Great Wall E/E Platform (GEEP), BYD E3.0 Platform, and Volkswagen E3 Architecture.

Through the lens of development planning, having achieved mass production of domain controller centralized architectures during 2021-2022, most OEMs will produce cross-domain fusion architectures in quantities between 2022 and 2023, and are expected to spawn centralized architectures from 2024 to 2025.

As OEMs accelerate mass production of new E/E architectures, domain controllers will be a big beneficiary. Taking autonomous driving domain controllers as an example, our statistics show that in 2021, at least 33 OEMs had over 50 production vehicle models equipped with autonomous driving domain controller products, and the number of such production models will surge in 2022.

According to the publisher, China shipped 539,000 autonomous driving domain controllers for passenger cars in 2021, with a penetration rate of 2.7%, a figure expected to exceed 5% in 2022. It is conceivable that in 2025, the annual shipments will reach 4.523 million sets, and the penetration rate will jumped to 18.7%; the key driver will be the soaring shipments of L2+ driving and parking integrated domain controllers.

At present, more than 18 suppliers have launched over 20 L2+ driving and parking integrated domain controllers. In 2022, NOA is to be mounted on vehicles on large scale. Also the lightweight driving and parking integrated solutions using TI TDA4 and Horizon J3 chips have lowered 30% to 50% costs compared with the NVIDIA Xavier-driven solutions, helping `NOA+ automated parking` solutions to fully cover passenger cars priced between RMB100,000 and RMB200,000. The increasing number of passenger cars will support L2+ driving assistance functions such as ramp-to-ramp highway pilot, automated parking and home-AVP.

The L3/L4 high computing power domain controllers with built-in high computing power chips, e.g., NVIDIA ORIN-X, Horizon J5, Huawei Ascend 610, EyeQ6, Qualcomm Ride (8540+9000) and Renesas V3U, support high-precision sensors like LiDAR, 4D radar and multiple 8MP cameras, enabling intelligent driving in all highway, urban and parking scenarios. Currently, they are already in the early phase of small-batch shipments, and largely mounted on over RMB300,000 high-end models.

Explore domain controller business models, Tier1, Tier0.5, Tier1.5 or ODM.

Domain controller, as a core component for intelligent connected vehicle platforms, upwardly supports development of application software, and downwardly links E/E architecture and various system components. Its importance is beyond doubt. The competition in the domain controller market tends to be white-hot as multiple business models coexist.

Automakers are of course pleased to see the current competitive landscape. Their partnerships and collaborations with multiple suppliers help them build full-stack self-development capabilities. For automakers, this is also a process of trial and error so as to create a business development model that ultimately suits them.

Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit

Following EEA Trends, Cockpit Domain Evolves Towards Domain Fusion, Central Computing and Cloud Computing

Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion

In Hardware Architecture, Cockpit SoCs Evolve Towards High Computing Power, Scalability and Artificial Intelligence

In Hardware Architecture, Pluggable Hardware Interfaces Support Vehicle Head Unit Hardware System Upgrade

Software Architecture Will be SOA-based Vehicle-Cloud Integrated Platform Architecture

In Software Architecture, Cockpit Software Platforms Tend to Adopt Layered Design

Domain Controller Manufacturers

Huawei

PATEO CONNECT+

Neusoft Reach

Desay SV

ADAYO

Haomo AI

Nobo Automotive Technology

Freetech

Technomous

iMotion

Hong Jing Drive

Unlimited AI

In-Driving

Yihang.AI

Baidu

Jingwei Hirain

Joynext

Hangsheng Electronics

BICV

UAES

Youkong Zhixing

Idriverplus

DJI Automotive

EnjoyMove Technology

Novauto

Intron Technology

Yuanfeng Technology

AutoLink

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8w5d3q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets