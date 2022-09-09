China Autonomous Driving and Cockpit Domain Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2022: OEMs Accelerate Mass Production of New E/E Architectures, Domain Controllers will be a Big Beneficiary

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Driving and Cockpit Domain Control Unit (DCU) Industry Report, 2022 (I)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automakers accelerate the mass production of new E/E architecture platforms, and the penetration rate of domain controllers surges.

In addition to emerging carmakers that adopt new domain controller architectures from the start, conventional automakers have also stepped up the pace of using domain controllers in vehicles. Typical architectures include Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), GAC Protoss Architecture, Great Wall E/E Platform (GEEP), BYD E3.0 Platform, and Volkswagen E3 Architecture.

Through the lens of development planning, having achieved mass production of domain controller centralized architectures during 2021-2022, most OEMs will produce cross-domain fusion architectures in quantities between 2022 and 2023, and are expected to spawn centralized architectures from 2024 to 2025.

As OEMs accelerate mass production of new E/E architectures, domain controllers will be a big beneficiary. Taking autonomous driving domain controllers as an example, our statistics show that in 2021, at least 33 OEMs had over 50 production vehicle models equipped with autonomous driving domain controller products, and the number of such production models will surge in 2022.

According to the publisher, China shipped 539,000 autonomous driving domain controllers for passenger cars in 2021, with a penetration rate of 2.7%, a figure expected to exceed 5% in 2022. It is conceivable that in 2025, the annual shipments will reach 4.523 million sets, and the penetration rate will jumped to 18.7%; the key driver will be the soaring shipments of L2+ driving and parking integrated domain controllers.

At present, more than 18 suppliers have launched over 20 L2+ driving and parking integrated domain controllers. In 2022, NOA is to be mounted on vehicles on large scale. Also the lightweight driving and parking integrated solutions using TI TDA4 and Horizon J3 chips have lowered 30% to 50% costs compared with the NVIDIA Xavier-driven solutions, helping `NOA+ automated parking` solutions to fully cover passenger cars priced between RMB100,000 and RMB200,000. The increasing number of passenger cars will support L2+ driving assistance functions such as ramp-to-ramp highway pilot, automated parking and home-AVP.

The L3/L4 high computing power domain controllers with built-in high computing power chips, e.g., NVIDIA ORIN-X, Horizon J5, Huawei Ascend 610, EyeQ6, Qualcomm Ride (8540+9000) and Renesas V3U, support high-precision sensors like LiDAR, 4D radar and multiple 8MP cameras, enabling intelligent driving in all highway, urban and parking scenarios. Currently, they are already in the early phase of small-batch shipments, and largely mounted on over RMB300,000 high-end models.

As for autonomous driving, taking Neusoft Reach as an example, it boasts the following autonomous driving domain controller products:

Neusoft Reach's new-generation central computing platform for autonomous driving based on Horizon Journey5 chip supports the access to multi-channel LiDARs, 16-channel high-definition cameras, radars and ultrasonic radars, enabling 360 perception redundancy for the whole vehicle. The platform provides L3/L4 autonomous driving functions on the basis of open SOA, and NeuSAR, the basic software self-developed by Neusoft Reach;

Neusoft Reach's driving and parking integrated domain controller for autonomous driving enables the access to 5-10 channels of high-definition cameras, 5-channel radars, and 12-channel ultrasonic radars, of which the cameras deliver up to 8 megapixels. The integration of parking and driving functions and sensor sharing render the enhanced perception capability for L2+ autonomous driving. Through the preset basic software and the autonomous driving-specific middleware, the SOA-based software architecture provides developers with a range of development tools;

Neusoft Reach's X-Box3.0 domain controller enables mass production and application of L0-L3 autonomous driving for multiple scenarios, including multiple function combinations such as interior/exterior scenario, L2-L3 driving scenario, and L3+ parking scenario. This intelligent driving controller has been designated for several production models, and will be mass-produced and put on market in 2022.

In April 2022, Neusoft Reach introduced a software development platform for domain controllers - NeuSAR DS (Domain System). As a complete underlying software development platform, verification system and tool chain for domain controllers (central domain, cockpit domain and intelligent driving domain), NeuSAR DS is designed for OEMs and offers all general software functions between hardware and application layers.

The platform provides a wealth of software development and debugging tools, virtualization validation systems, integrated systems, environment deployment services (e.g., IDE), commercial POSIX OS, and third-party OS integration, as well as chip BSP and secure boot solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Evolution of Automotive Electronic and Electrical Architecture (EEA)

1.1 Four Dimensions of Automotive EEA Upgrade: Software Architecture, Hardware Architecture, Communication Architecture, and Power Architecture

1.2 Domain Integration Platform and Vehicle Computing Platform in the Evolution of Automotive EEA

1.3 Evolution of Automotive EEA in the Next Decade

1.4 OEMs Accelerate EEA Upgrade and Mass Production (1)

1.5 OEMs Accelerate EEA Upgrade and Mass Production (2)

1.6 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (1)

1.7 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (2)

1.8 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (3)

1.9 New-generation EEA and Domain Controller Layout of OEMs (4)



2 Evolution of Domain Controller Software and Hardware Architectures and Business Models

2.1 Domain Controller Hardware Design

2.2 Domain Controller Software Design

2.3 Domain Controller Design and Production Models

2.4 Domain Controller ODM/OEM Production Model



3 Research on Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Technology and Market

3.1 Evolution of Autonomous Driving and Domain Controller

3.2 L2+ Driving and Parking Integrated Domain Controller Solutions

3.3 L3/L4 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Solutions

3.4 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Software and Hardware Solutions of OEMs

3.5 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

3.6 Solutions of Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Software Suppliers

3.7 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller SoC Solutions

3.8 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Technology Benchmarking

3.9 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller End Markets: Passenger Cars

3.10 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller End Markets: Commercial Vehicles

3.11 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller End Markets: Autonomous Delivery Vehicles



5 Foreign Domain Controller Suppliers

5.1 Bosch

5.1.1 Established the Cross-Domain Computing Solutions Division (XC Division)

5.1.2 Structure and Presence of XC Division in China

5.1.3 Further Integrated ETAS Software Business

5.1.4 Cockpit Domain Controllers: Product Development Trends

5.1.5 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Autosee 2.0

5.1.6 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: System Architecture of Autosee 2.0

5.1.7 Domain Controllers: Technical Solutions and Advantages (1)

5.1.8 Domain Controllers: Technical Solutions and Advantages (2)

5.1.9 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Innovations and Advantages

5.1.10 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Jointly Developed with Autolink

5.1.11 Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion: System Architecture of Fusion Control Products (1)

5.1.12 Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion: System Architecture of Fusion Control Products (2)

5.1.13 Intelligent Cockpit Cross-Domain Fusion: System Architecture Roadmap of Fusion Control Products

5.1.14 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: Product Development Trends

5.1.15 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: DASy Technology Evolution

5.1.16 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: L1-L4 Development Planning

5.1.17 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers: Computing Power Development Planning

5.1.18 Autonomous Driving Middleware: Iceoryx

5.2 Visteon

5.3 Continental

5.4 Veoneer

5.5 ZF

5.6 Aptiv

5.7 Denso

5.8 Faurecia Clarion

5.9 Panasonic

5.10 Harman

5.11 LG Electronics

5.12 Tesla

5.13 Marelli

5.14 TTTech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g43vw6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets