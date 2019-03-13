NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Water Purifier (B2B) Market By Type (Dispenser, Bottled Water Cooler, etc.), By Mode (POU & POE), By End Use (HoReCa, Office, etc.), By Function, By Technology, By Sales Model, By Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024



China B2B water purifiers market stood at $ 2.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% to reach $ 4.9 billion by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising cases of waterborne diseases due to presence of metals, toxic compounds and other contaminants in water bodies. In 2017, China's urbanization and industrialization witnessed growth rate of around 57% and 43%, respectively. Moreover, government and NGOs are focusing on providing clean freshwater resources. In China, around 3,500 NGOs are involved in increasing public awareness about environmental pollution, which is also anticipated to fuel the adoption of water purifiers in the country during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in China B2B water purifier market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation, A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co., Ltd., etc.

To extract data for China B2B water purifier market by secondary research and primary research surveys that were conducted with commercial water purifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders and end users.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors, most used product type and technologies, end users, etc.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, TechSci Research analyzed various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the China B2B water purifier market over the coming years.

TechSci Research calculated the China B2B water purifier market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein manufacturers' value sales data for types (Dispensers, Bottled Water Cooler, Filtration System, Faucet Mount Systems & Others) was recorded and forecast for the future years.TechSci Research sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, association reports, annual reports, etc., were also studied by TechSci Research.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as B2B water purifiers manufacturers, customers and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the China B2B water purifier market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

• Dispenser

• Bottled Water Cooler

• Filtration System

• Faucet Mount

• Others



• Market, By Mode:

• POU

• POE

• Market, By End Use:

• HoReCa

• Offices

• Education

• Hospitals

• Factories



• Market, By Function:

• Hot Water

• Cold Water

• Sparkling Water

• Others

• Market, By Technology:

• RO

• UF

• RO+UV

• Ion Exchange

• Activated Carbon

• Others

• Market, By Sales Model:

• Sales

• Rental

• Lease

• Market, By Sales Channel:

• Direct

• Distributors

• Traders/Retailers

• Online

• Market, By Region:

• East China

• South & Central China

• North & Northeast China

• West China



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in China B2B water purifier market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, TechSci Research offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. Following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all the regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Customer Profiling

• List of major customers



