China Barley Imports Report, 2017-2020 & 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report of the Imported Barley Industry in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, in 2019, China imported 5.93 million tons of barley, worth USD 1.56 billion.

According to the analyst, with the development of the feed and beer industries, China has a large consumption scale of barley, while the domestic supply was only around 1 million tons per year, which leads to high import dependence. The annual production of barley has been decreasing year by year, and even only 956.50 kilotons in 2018. The main reasons are that the cultivated land decreased, and farmers turned to plant other higher-value grain, such as wheat. Chinese farmers do not have large-scale planting and unified field management as foreign farmers, thus imported barley has an obvious price advantage over domestic barley.

From 2017 to April 2020, Australia was the largest source of barley imports in China. At least half of Australia's annual barley exported to China, but the proportion of Australian barley keep decreasing year by year. Moreover, in 2020, the Ministry of Commerce issued an announcement to increase tariffs on Australian barley due to anti-dumping.

Out of protecting cultivated land, the barley planting area and production is estimated to decrease in the future.

According to the analyst, although feed and beer industries are impacted by the COVID-19 in early 2020, it is expected to recover after the pandemic. According to the analyst, the demand for barley will slightly drop in 2020, and then go up in the next few years. In addition, the major sources of barley imports is Canada, France, and Ukraine. Australia is expected to be the third or fourth-largest source of barley due to tariffs.



Readers may obtain the following information from this report:

Economic Environment of the Barley Industry in China

Policies in the Imported Barley Industry in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Barley in China

Analysis of Imported Barley in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Barley in China

Price Trends of Imported Barley in China

Driving Forces and Opportunities of Imported Barley in China

Forecasts on Imported Barley in China 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Industry Environment of Barley in China, 2020-2024

1.1 Economy Environment

1.1.1 China's GDP and Per Capita Disposable Income of Residents

1.1.2 Grain Production in China

1.2 Policy Environment

1.2.1 Import Policy of Barley in China

1.3 Downstream Demand of Barley in China

1.3.1 Feed Industry

1.3.2 Beer Industry



2 Analysis of Barley Industry in China, 2015-2019

2.1 Analysis on Supply of Domestic Barley in China

2.1.1 Analysis of Barley Planting in China

2.1.2 Analysis on Barley Production in China

2.2 Analysis of Barley Price in China



3 Analysis of Barley Imports in China, 2017-2020

3.1 Import Scale of Barley in China

3.1.1 Analysis on Import Volume of Barley in China

3.1.2 Analysis of Import Value of Barley in China

3.2 Import Price of Barley in China

3.2.1 Analysis on Average Import Price of Barley

3.2.2 Comparison between Local Price and Import Price of Barley



4 Major Sources of Barley Imports in China, 2017-2020

4.1 Major Sources of Imported Barley in China

4.1.1 Major Sources of Imported Barley in China by Country, 2017

4.1.2 Major Sources of Imported Barley in China by Country, 2018

4.1.3 Major Sources of Imported Barley in China by Country, 2019

4.1.4 Major Sources of Imported Barley in China by Country, 2020

4.2 Major Countries of Barley Exports into China

4.2.1 Australia

4.2.2 Canada

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Ukraine



5 Forecast on Barley Imports in China, 2020-2024

5.1 Factors Influencing Barley Imports

5.1.1 Drivers and Opportunities of Imported Barley in China

5.1.2 Threats and Challenges Imported Barley in China

5.2 Forecast on Imported Barley in China

5.3 Forecast on Major Sources of Imported Barley in China

