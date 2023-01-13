China Battery Electric Vehicles Export Report 2022: Exports will Continue to Grow from 2023-2032

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Battery Electric Vehicles Export 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, China's electric vehicle industry has developed rapidly. China has become a major global producer and exporter of electric vehicles, and most of the electric vehicles exported from China are battery electric vehicles.



In 2021, China exported a total of 503,000 battery electric vehicles, up 155.9% year-on-year, with an export value of US$9.24 billion, up 320.0% year-on-year. Among them, the export of pure electric passenger vehicles (motor vehicles equipped with drive motors only and mainly used to carry people, the same below) totaled 500,000 units, up 157.7% year-on-year, and the export value of US$8.60 billion, up 444.4% year-on-year; the export of pure electric commercial vehicles (motor buses or other trucks equipped with drive motors only, the same below) totaled 2,807 units, up 13.3% year-on-year, and the export value of US$650 million, an increase of 4.2% year-on-year.



In 2021, China exported pure electric passenger vehicles to 128 countries and regions. According to the publisher's analysis, the main export destinations of China's pure electric passenger vehicles by export volume are Belgium, Bangladesh, UK, India, Thailand Germany, Slovenia, France, Australia and the Philippines. In 2021, China exported 87,449 pure electric passenger cars to Belgium, accounting for 17.5% of total pure electric passenger vehicles export and US$2.46 billion, accounting for 28.6% of total pure electric passenger vehicles export.



The average price of China's pure electric passenger vehicles exported in 2021 is US$17,199.8 per unit, and among the top 10 export destinations of pure electric passenger vehicles, the highest unit price of US$41,173.2 is exported to Germany and the lowest unit price of US$590.1 is exported to the Philippines.



In 2021, China exported pure electric commercial vehicles to 58 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis, according to export volume, China's main export destinations for pure electric commercial vehicles are Qatar, South Korea, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2021, China exported 622 pure electric commercial vehicles to Qatar, accounting for 22.2% of the total exports of pure electric commercial vehicles, and the total export value was US$180 million, accounting for 28.4% of the total exports of pure electric commercial vehicles.



China's exports of pure electric commercial vehicles are mainly large buses with 30 seats and above, motorized buses with 20 to 29 seats, and motorized buses with 10 to 19 seats. The publisher's analysis shows that in 2021, large buses with 30 seats and above are China's main export category by export volume.

In 2021, China exported 1,648 large buses with 30 seats and above, accounting for 58.7% of the total exports of pure electric commercial vehicles 58.7%, and the export value of US$500 million, accounting for 77.6% of the total export value.



In recent years, the global new energy vehicle industry has entered a phase of rapid development, and the demand for pure electric vehicles has been expanding. The publisher expects that China's electric vehicle exports will continue to grow from 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

Battery Electric Vehicle Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022 What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export?

Battery Electric Vehicle Export? Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Battery Electric Vehicle Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks? Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export

Battery Electric Vehicle Export What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export during 2023-2032?

Battery Electric Vehicle Export during 2023-2032? What is the Expected Revenue of China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export during 2023-2032?

Battery Electric Vehicle Export during 2023-2032? What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export Market?

Battery Electric Vehicle Export Market? Which Segment of China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

Battery Electric Vehicle Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032? What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Battery Electric Vehicle Export?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Battery Electric Vehicles Export Analysis

1.1. Export Scale of Battery Electric Vehicles in China

1.1.1. Export Volume of Battery Electric Vehicles in China

1.1.2. Export Value of Battery Electric Vehicles in China

1.1.3. Export Price of Battery Electric Vehicles in China

1.2. Main Export Destinations of Battery Electric Vehicles in China

1.2.1. By Export Volume

1.2.2. By Export Value



2. 2018-2022 China Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles Export Analysis

2.1. Export Volume of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles

2.2. Export Value of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles

2.3. Export Price of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles

2.4 Export Analysis of All Types of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles

2.4.1. Export Volume of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles by Type

2.4.2. Export Value of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles by Type

2.4.3. Export Price of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles by Type

2.5 Export Destinations of Pure Electric Passenger Vehicles

2.5.1. By Export Volume

2.5.2. By Export Value



3. 2018-2022 China Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles Export Analysis

3.1. Export Volume of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles

3.2. Export Value of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicle

3.3. Export Price of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicle

3.4 Export Analysis of All Types of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles

3.4.1. Export Volume of Various Types of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles

3.4.2. Export Value of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles by Type

3.4.3. Export Price of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles

3.5 Export Destinations of Pure Electric Commercial Vehicles

3.5.1. By Export Volume

3.5.2. By Export Value



4. 2018-2022 China's Main Export Destinations of Pure Electric Vehicles

4.1. Belgium Electric Vehicle Export Analysis

4.2. Bangladesh Electric Vehicle Export Analysis

4.3. UK Electric Vehicle Export Analysis

4.4 India Electric Vehicle Export Analysis

4.5 Thailand Electric Vehicle Export Analysis

4.6. Other Electric Vehicles Export Analysis



5. China's Export Outlook for Battery Electric Vehicles, 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Battery Electric Vehicle Exports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Export Forecast for Battery Electric Vehicles, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Export Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Major Export Destinations

5.2.3. Major Export Types of Battery Electric Vehicles



