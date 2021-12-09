China Belt and Road Initiative Study 2021: CBRI will Become an Incubator for Future Transportation Modes, Offering Opportunities to Companies that Work on Futuristic Transportation Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Belt and Road Initiative Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China has aggressively promoted this endeavor that seeks to reestablish a series of trade routes similar to that of the ancient Silk Road. The CBRI, the modern Silk Road, is segmented into 6 overland belts and 3 maritime roads. As of March 2020, at least 138 countries have signed the CBRI Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China.

State-owned banks, sovereign wealth funds, bilateral funds, and multilateral financial institutions finance the projects of the CBRI. The CBRI has attracted $100 million in investments every year from 2014 to 2019 and was valued at $762.57 billion at the end of 2020.

East Asia has attracted the most investments so far, drawing almost $200 billion, accounting for 26.1% of all investments. It is followed by West Asia with 21.2% and SubSaharan Africa with 20.2% of all investments. As for the contribution of industries or sectors, energy has attracted the maximum investment at $296.70 billion in 2020. It is followed by transportation-related investments with more than $187 billion, real estate at $74.09 billion, and metals at $58.23 billion.

CBRI-related infrastructure projects will create opportunities for a whole host of companies engaged in construction, real estate, town planning, architecture, off-highway vehicle manufacturing, rail construction, rolling stock manufacturing, port development and ship building, telecommunications, data analytics, and IT.

The CBRI will become a test bed of futuristic transportation modes, including hyperloop, delivery drones, mega ships, and mega trucks. It will also be a cradle for innovative tech companies which are into Internet of Things (IOT), renewable energy, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

The CBRI is expected to promote greater commerce between China and the participating countries through investments and infrastructure development. The value of trade between China and the other CBRI countries is expected to reach $2.96 trillion by 2030.

The CBRI has the potential to create economic growth in participating countries and create jobs, leading to social and economic upliftment of citizens. More than 7,000 projects have been planned as part of the Belt and Road initiative until 2050.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the China Belt and Road Initiative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Developments as of 2020

Select Transportation Projects of CBRI

Overview of Transportation-related Investments

Socioeconomic Impact of CBRI Transportation Projects

Key Implications and Opportunities

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

China Belt and Road Initiative and its Impact on the Transportation Sector

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers for the China Belt and Road Initiative

Growth Restraints for the China Belt and Road Initiative

3. CBRI - Overview

The Ancient Silk Road

The Modern Silk Road

Structure of the Modern Silk Road

Overview of Participating Institutions

CBRI - A Snapshot of the Funding Institutions

Activities of Financial Entities from China

Multinational Collaborations Drive CBRI Projects

The New Eurasian Land Bridge

The China -Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor

-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor The China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor

The China-Indochina Peninsular Economic Corridor

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

The Bangladesh - China -India-Myanmar Economic Corridor

- -India-Myanmar Economic Corridor Blue Economic Passage

4. CBRI Investments

Snapshot of Investment Made in the BRI Over the Years

Snapshot of Investments Made in Various Regions of the BRI

Top 10 Countries by Investment

Top Sectors in Focus in BRI Investments

5. CBRI - Major Transportation Projects

Snapshot of Select Transportation Projects of the BRI

Overview of Transportation-related Investments

Impact of CBRI Transportation Projects

Select Rail Projects of the BRI

Select Highway & Bridge Projects of the BRI

Select Port Projects of the BRI

Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Rail (HSR), Indonesia

Mombasa-Nairobi Standard-gauge Rail, Kenya

Piraeus Port, Greece

Temburong Bridge, Brunei

Padma Bridge , Bangladesh

, New Gwadar International Airport, Pakistan

6. CBRI - Implications and Opportunities

Key Implications and Opportunities

The Overseas Expansion of Chinese Automakers

The Proliferation of Mega Trucks

The Rise of Massive Truck Rest Stops

The Adoption of Multicountry Unified Toll and Fuel Payment Cards

The Rise of Smart Containers

The Rise of Smart Ports

The Emergence of Futuristic Modes of Transportation

The Higher Demand for OHV Construction Vehicles

The Emergence of Aerial Logistics

IoT That Will Shape the Digital Silk Road

The Emergence of Smart Highways

The Rise in Tourism in BRI Countries

The Reduction of Rail Freight Rates

The Increase in Transcontinental Commerce of Perishable Goods

The Flourishing of Maritime Trade

The Increase in Green Initiatives and Green Funding

The Emergence of Poland as a Key Trading Hub

as a Key Trading Hub The Rise of Mega Ships

The Rise of Record-breaking Rail Routes

The Development of New Smart Cities

7. CBRI - Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - Infrastructure Projects will Create Opportunities for a Whole Host of Companies in the BRI Region

Growth Opportunity 2 - Participating Nations will Become a Hotbed for Technology Innovation, Creating Opportunities for Innovative Technology Companies

Growth Opportunity 3 - The CBRI will become an Incubator for Future Transportation Modes, Offering Opportunities to Companies that Work on Futuristic Transportation Solutions

8. Next Steps

