China Belt and Road Initiative Study 2021: CBRI will Become an Incubator for Future Transportation Modes, Offering Opportunities to Companies that Work on Futuristic Transportation Solutions

China has aggressively promoted this endeavor that seeks to reestablish a series of trade routes similar to that of the ancient Silk Road. The CBRI, the modern Silk Road, is segmented into 6 overland belts and 3 maritime roads. As of March 2020, at least 138 countries have signed the CBRI Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China.
State-owned banks, sovereign wealth funds, bilateral funds, and multilateral financial institutions finance the projects of the CBRI. The CBRI has attracted $100 million in investments every year from 2014 to 2019 and was valued at $762.57 billion at the end of 2020.
East Asia has attracted the most investments so far, drawing almost $200 billion, accounting for 26.1% of all investments. It is followed by West Asia with 21.2% and SubSaharan Africa with 20.2% of all investments. As for the contribution of industries or sectors, energy has attracted the maximum investment at $296.70 billion in 2020. It is followed by transportation-related investments with more than $187 billion, real estate at $74.09 billion, and metals at $58.23 billion.
CBRI-related infrastructure projects will create opportunities for a whole host of companies engaged in construction, real estate, town planning, architecture, off-highway vehicle manufacturing, rail construction, rolling stock manufacturing, port development and ship building, telecommunications, data analytics, and IT.
The CBRI will become a test bed of futuristic transportation modes, including hyperloop, delivery drones, mega ships, and mega trucks. It will also be a cradle for innovative tech companies which are into Internet of Things (IOT), renewable energy, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence.
The CBRI is expected to promote greater commerce between China and the participating countries through investments and infrastructure development. The value of trade between China and the other CBRI countries is expected to reach $2.96 trillion by 2030.
The CBRI has the potential to create economic growth in participating countries and create jobs, leading to social and economic upliftment of citizens. More than 7,000 projects have been planned as part of the Belt and Road initiative until 2050.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the China Belt and Road Initiative
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Developments as of 2020
- Select Transportation Projects of CBRI
- Overview of Transportation-related Investments
- Socioeconomic Impact of CBRI Transportation Projects
- Key Implications and Opportunities
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- China Belt and Road Initiative and its Impact on the Transportation Sector
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers for the China Belt and Road Initiative
- Growth Restraints for the China Belt and Road Initiative
3. CBRI - Overview
- The Ancient Silk Road
- The Modern Silk Road
- Structure of the Modern Silk Road
- Overview of Participating Institutions
- CBRI - A Snapshot of the Funding Institutions
- Activities of Financial Entities from China
- Multinational Collaborations Drive CBRI Projects
- The New Eurasian Land Bridge
- The China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor
- The China-Central Asia-West Asia Economic Corridor
- The China-Indochina Peninsular Economic Corridor
- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
- The Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor
- Blue Economic Passage
4. CBRI Investments
- Snapshot of Investment Made in the BRI Over the Years
- Snapshot of Investments Made in Various Regions of the BRI
- Top 10 Countries by Investment
- Top Sectors in Focus in BRI Investments
5. CBRI - Major Transportation Projects
- Snapshot of Select Transportation Projects of the BRI
- Overview of Transportation-related Investments
- Impact of CBRI Transportation Projects
- Select Rail Projects of the BRI
- Select Highway & Bridge Projects of the BRI
- Select Port Projects of the BRI
- Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Rail (HSR), Indonesia
- Mombasa-Nairobi Standard-gauge Rail, Kenya
- Piraeus Port, Greece
- Temburong Bridge, Brunei
- Padma Bridge, Bangladesh
- New Gwadar International Airport, Pakistan
6. CBRI - Implications and Opportunities
- Key Implications and Opportunities
- The Overseas Expansion of Chinese Automakers
- The Proliferation of Mega Trucks
- The Rise of Massive Truck Rest Stops
- The Adoption of Multicountry Unified Toll and Fuel Payment Cards
- The Rise of Smart Containers
- The Rise of Smart Ports
- The Emergence of Futuristic Modes of Transportation
- The Higher Demand for OHV Construction Vehicles
- The Emergence of Aerial Logistics
- IoT That Will Shape the Digital Silk Road
- The Emergence of Smart Highways
- The Rise in Tourism in BRI Countries
- The Reduction of Rail Freight Rates
- The Increase in Transcontinental Commerce of Perishable Goods
- The Flourishing of Maritime Trade
- The Increase in Green Initiatives and Green Funding
- The Emergence of Poland as a Key Trading Hub
- The Rise of Mega Ships
- The Rise of Record-breaking Rail Routes
- The Development of New Smart Cities
7. CBRI - Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Infrastructure Projects will Create Opportunities for a Whole Host of Companies in the BRI Region
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Participating Nations will Become a Hotbed for Technology Innovation, Creating Opportunities for Innovative Technology Companies
- Growth Opportunity 3 - The CBRI will become an Incubator for Future Transportation Modes, Offering Opportunities to Companies that Work on Futuristic Transportation Solutions
8. Next Steps
