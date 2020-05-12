NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

China Bluetooth speaker market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 16% during 2020-2025.China Bluetooth speaker market is driven by increasing smartphone sales and technology innovations.



Moreover, rising disposable income in China is positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, availability of Bluetooth speakers online is further expected to bolster the sales over the next few years.

China Bluetooth speaker market is segmented based on type, price range, distribution channel and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into portable Bluetooth speaker and fixed Bluetooth speaker, out of which, the portable Bluetooth speaker segment dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period as well.



This can be ascribed to portability of devices coupled with their novel designs and advancements in audio technology. Increasing portability is enabling the consumers to take their speakers wherever they want, which will be positively influencing the growth of segment over the coming years.

Major players operating in Bluetooth speaker market include Xiaomi Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd., Sony (China) Co., Ltd., Edifier Technology Co Ltd, JBL (Harman (China) Investment Co., Ltd.), Bose Electronics Shanghai Co. Ltd., Beats by Dr. Dre, Bang & Olufsen, and Sansui Electric Co. Ltd., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies to expand geographic reach and customer base include mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of China Bluetooth speaker market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of China Bluetooth speaker market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast China Bluetooth speaker market based on type, price range, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the China Bluetooth speaker market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for China Bluetooth speaker market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in China Bluetooth speaker market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for China Bluetooth speaker market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in China Bluetooth speaker market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in China Bluetooth speaker market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across China.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of China Bluetooth speaker market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bluetooth speaker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Bluetooth speaker

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, China Bluetooth speaker market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Portable Bluetooth Speaker

o Fixed Bluetooth Speaker

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store based Retail

• Market, By Region:

o North

o North East

o East

o North West

o South West

o South Central

• Market, By Price Range:

o Entry – Up to USD50

o Mid (USD51-99)

o High (USD100-199)

o Premium (USD200-499)

o Ultra-Premium (Above USD 500)



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in China Bluetooth speaker market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



