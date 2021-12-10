China Boiler Industry Report 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Boiler Industry, 2022-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Boilers play an important role in China's economy and the Chinese people's lives. The boiler is one of the major equipment of thermal power generation. By the end of 2020, the installed thermal power capacity in China was 1.24517 billion kilowatts, an increase of 4.7% YOY, accounting for 56.58% of the total installed capacity of electricity in China.

According to the analysis, by the end of 2020, there were more than 300 boiler manufacturers in China, and the average annual production volume was less than 2,000 evaporation tons. China's boiler industry is troubled by a low market concentration ratio, outdated technologies and low gross profit margins.

China-made boilers are dominated by industrial boilers. In industrial production, industrial boilers are essential thermal power equipment. They are classified into coal-fired steam boilers, oil and gas-fired steam boilers, thermal oil furnaces, and hot-blast stoves, and are applied in power generation, industrial production, light industry, textiles, metallurgy, etc.

From 2010 to 2020, China's industrial boiler production fluctuated, increasing from 336,382 evaporation tons in 2010 to 512,736 evaporation tons in 2013, dropping back to 322,293 evaporation tons in 2018, and then increasing to 439,112 evaporation tons in 2020, with a CAGR of about 2.7% from 2010 to 2020.

As coal-fired boilers cost much less than natural gas boilers, they dominate China's industrial boiler market. For a long time to come, they will continue to be the mainstream of industrial boilers in China, and most of them will be medium and heavy-duty ones. Coal-fired boilers cause serious environmental pollution.

As the energy supply structure changes and energy conservation and environmental protection requirements become more stringent, small coal-fired industrial boilers will be phased out, and the high-efficiency, energy-saving and low-pollution industrial boilers that use clean fuels and clean combustion technologies will become a development trend.

As the Chinese government strengthens ecological protection and management, many industrial boiler manufacturers are upgrading their boilers, to meet the standards of energy conservation and environmental protection. According to the analyst, it is expected that coal-fired industrial boilers will remain the dominant product of industrial boilers for a considerable period of time in the future.

However, as it will cause serious pollution to the environment, with the continuous change of energy supply structure and the increasingly strict requirements of energy conservation and environmental protection, natural gas development and application will also enter a high-speed development stage. Therefore, high-efficiency, energy-saving and low-pollution industrial boilers using clean fuel and related technologies will be the development trend.

Many local governments of China have also taken measures to control the pollutant discharge of industrial enterprises. Replacing coal-fired boilers with natural gas boilers or electric boilers has become a hot trend. In cities that have the pipelines for the West-East Gas Transmission Project and natural gas import and port cities able to import liquefied gas and their surrounding areas, gas-fired boilers have huge growth potential.

Supported and encouraged by the Chinese government, the gas-fired boiler industry will have a bright prospect. Environmentally friendly gas-fired boilers will certainly replace coal-fired boilers to become the mainstream products in China's boiler market.

Topics covered:

Economic and policy environment of China's boiler industry

boiler industry Status of production of and demand for boilers in China , 2016-2021

, 2016-2021 Analysis of major boiler enterprises in China

Major driving forces and market opportunities for China's boilers

boilers Forecast on major driving forces, challenges and opportunities for China's boilers, 2022-2030

boilers, 2022-2030 Major participants in China's boiler market and their competitive benchmark

boiler market and their competitive benchmark Forecast on the revenue of China's boiler market, 2022-2030

boiler market, 2022-2030 Strategies adopted by major participants in the market to increase their market share in the industry

Forecast on the segment to dominate the boiler market by 2030

Competitive advantages of the major participants in the boiler market

Impact of COVID-19 on China's boilers

boilers Major restrictions over the growth of China's boilers

boilers Process of gas-fired boilers replacing coal-fired boilers

Market competitive status in China's boiler industry

boiler industry Prospect of China's boiler industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Boilers in China

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Coal-fired Boilers

1.3 Gas-fired Boilers

1.3.1 Introduction to Gas-fired Boilers

1.3.2 Advantages of Gas-fired Boilers

1.4 Economic Analysis on Upgrading Coal-fired Boilers to Natural Gas Boilers

1.4.1 Fuel Cost

1.4.2 Comparison of Costs of Boiler Construction and Improvement

2 Development Environment for China's Boiler Industry, 2020-2021

2.1 Economic Environment

2.1.1 China's Economy

2.1.2 Overview of China's Coal Industry

2.1.3 Overview of China's Natural Gas Industry

2.2 China's Policies on Boiler Improvement

2.2.1 Policies of the Central Government of China

2.2.2 Policies of the Local Governments of China

2.3 New Emission Standards for Boilers

3 Demand for Gas-fired Boilers in China, 2020-2021

3.1 Gas-fired and Exhaust-heat Utility Boilers

3.2 Demand for Industrial Gas-fired Boilers

3.3 Estimated Market Demand for Gas-fired Boilers

3.4 Analysis on Supply of and Demand for Natural Gas Boilers in China

3.4.1 Production Volume

3.4.2 Demand Volume

4 Competitive Landscape of China's Boiler Market, 2020-2021

4.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Boiler Industry

4.1.1 Technical Barrier

4.1.2 Fund Barrier

4.1.3 Sales Channel Barrier

4.2 Competition Structure of China's Boiler Industry

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Downstream Customers

4.2.3 Competition in China's Boiler Industry

4.2.4 New Entrants to China's Boiler Industry

4.2.5 Substitutes for Boilers

5 Major Boiler Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

5.1 Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

5.2 Harbin Boiler Company Limited

5.3 Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd.

5.4 Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

5.5 Taishan Group Co., Ltd.

5.6 Wuxi Huaguang Boiler Co., Ltd.

5.7 China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd.

5.8 Jinan Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

5.9 Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

5.10 Anhui Jinding Boiler Co., Ltd.

5.11 Wuhan Boiler Company Limited

5.12 Babcock & Wilcox Beijing Co., Ltd.

5.13 Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd.

6 Prospect of China's Boiler Industry, 2021-2030

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Boiler Industry

6.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

6.1.2 Threats and Challenges

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Boilers in China

6.2.1 Overall Production

6.2.2 Production by Market Segment

6.3 Forecast on Demand for Boilers in China

6.3.1 Market Size

6.3.2 Market Segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50t30p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

