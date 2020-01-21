"China Books Around the World" takes newest Chinese titles to San Diego and Los Angeles

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Spring Festival of 2020 is around the corner, the "China Books Around the World" sponsored by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) book sales event has been launched in the Chinese bookstores of 24 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Greece, providing overseas Chinese and foreign readers with content-rich, up-to-date Chinese-language books.

The event has been actively joined by 23 well-known Chinese publishing houses, including the Commercial Press, CITIC Publishing House, Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press, etc., which has greatly broadened the areas and added a great variety of books.

After Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem was awarded Hugo Award, The Wandering Earth was also adapted for a film. Chinese science fiction set off an international craze, and both titles are selected for the event. The fictional books in the event have been widely acclaimed in overseas Chinese bookstores. With the growing demand of Chinese language learning, language textbooks have been well received by all the Chinese bookstores participating in the event, as these books provide great convenience to overseas Chinese children and Mandarin learners. Traditional Chinese Medicine books this year have gained more favor among non-fiction books. As the Spring Festival is approaching, the event has helped create a festive atmosphere. CNPIEC has also presented a variety of cultural products for this event, such as calendars, writing brushes, Chinese "Fu" (Happiness), Chinese knots, etc. These products have been well received by bookstore visitors.

Chinese bookstores in the US and Canada participating in the event:

XINHUA BOOK STORE

101-10190 152A Street Surrey, BC

V3R 1J SURREY

Canada

XIN HUA BOOKSTORE INC

7373A Convoy CT. San Diego

CA 92111 USA

NIMING BOOKS INC

12417 Elliott Ave, El Monte.

Los Angeles,

CA 91732. USA

Enlighten Enterprise

1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133

Rowland Heights,

CA 91748 USA

For more information regarding "China Books Around the World" event, please contact:

Ms. Nancy Deng

+8610 65866782

content@cnpiec.com.cn

