China Broadcasting Network's 5G License: Why it was Issued, Relevant Policy Considerations of the Government, Impact on China's Telecom Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implications Behind Chinese Government Decision to Award 5G License to CBN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In early June, China issued 5G licenses earlier than expected. One of the recipients, China Broadcasting Network Corporation Ltd. (CBN), little-known to outsiders, has generated much discussion. Using narrative and analysis, this report explains CBN's history, why it was issued the license, the relevant policy considerations of the government, and the impact on China's telecom market.

List of Topics:

Background of China's issuance of 5G licenses and the impact on the China's telecom market

Introduction to one of the recipients, CBN (China Broadcasting Network), touching on why it was issued the license and the government's policy considerations.

Integration and transformation of the radio and TV industry in China .

Key Topics Covered:





1. The Only Other Licensees were the Three Big Telecoms

2. Reforming Radio & Television While Promoting 5G Construction

2.1 Integration and Transformation of the Radio & Television Industry

2.1.1 CBN is Responsible for Nationally Integrating China's Cable TV

2.1.2 The 5G License is Expected to Become a New Opportunity to Transform the Cable TV Industry

2.2 Help Building out Chinese 5G

3. Author Perspective

Appendix



Companies Mentioned



CBN

China Cable

China Media Group

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Tower Company

China Unicom

CITIC Group

Gehua CATV

Huawei

Tianwei Shixun

Wasu

Zhongguang Mobile Network Co. Ltd.

ZT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nta9dy





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

