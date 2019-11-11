China Broadcasting Network's 5G License: Why it was Issued, Relevant Policy Considerations of the Government, Impact on China's Telecom Market
Nov 11, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Implications Behind Chinese Government Decision to Award 5G License to CBN" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In early June, China issued 5G licenses earlier than expected. One of the recipients, China Broadcasting Network Corporation Ltd. (CBN), little-known to outsiders, has generated much discussion. Using narrative and analysis, this report explains CBN's history, why it was issued the license, the relevant policy considerations of the government, and the impact on China's telecom market.
List of Topics:
- Background of China's issuance of 5G licenses and the impact on the China's telecom market
- Introduction to one of the recipients, CBN (China Broadcasting Network), touching on why it was issued the license and the government's policy considerations.
- Integration and transformation of the radio and TV industry in China.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Only Other Licensees were the Three Big Telecoms
2. Reforming Radio & Television While Promoting 5G Construction
2.1 Integration and Transformation of the Radio & Television Industry
2.1.1 CBN is Responsible for Nationally Integrating China's Cable TV
2.1.2 The 5G License is Expected to Become a New Opportunity to Transform the Cable TV Industry
2.2 Help Building out Chinese 5G
3. Author Perspective
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- CBN
- China Cable
- China Media Group
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Tower Company
- China Unicom
- CITIC Group
- Gehua CATV
- Huawei
- Tianwei Shixun
- Wasu
- Zhongguang Mobile Network Co. Ltd.
- ZT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nta9dy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article