China Building Construction Industry Report 2020: China is Expected to Record Negative Growth Over the Next 8 Quarters, Driven by Covid-19

The building construction industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 10.0% to reach CNY 8681.3 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period.



Building construction industry in China is expected to record a period of negative / low growth over the next 8 quarters, driven by economic downturn triggered due to Covid-19 outbreak. While impact across building construction sectors varies, residential, commercial, and industrial segments are expected to be worst affected.



Business and consumer sentiment is expected to be on a slow track to recover due to pandemic, resulting in prolonged distress building construction sectors. In residential sector, affordable housing is expected to stay least affected, supported by a mix of public and private spending. Mid-tier and luxury residential construction segments are expected to be severely impacted. Growth across commercial building construction in China, especially office, retail, and entertainment is expected to record negative growth.



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in China, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 30+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in China.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

China Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

China Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

Cities Covered

Shanghai

Beijing

Tianjin

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Wuhan

Dongguan

Chongqing

Chengdu

Nanjing

Companies Mentioned

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd

China Railway Construction Corporation Ltd

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Beijing Orient Landscape Co Ltd.

Beijing New Building Materials PLC

Xinjiang Urban Construction (Group) Co Ltd

Guangdong No.2 Hydropower Engineering Co Ltd

Yida China Holdings Ltd

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd

Henan Zhongyuan Expressway Co Ltd

Zhejiang Reclaim Construction Group Co Ltd

Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology Industrial Co.,Ltd

Zhongshan Public Utilities Group Co Ltd

Chanhigh Holdings Ltd

Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd

China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corporation Ltd

Beijing Urban Construction Group Co Ltd

China Henan International Cooperation Group Co Ltd

China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co Ltd

Qingjian Group Co Ltd

China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd

China National Chemical Engineering Co. ltd

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd

