China Car Timeshare Rental and Autonomous Driving Markets 2018-2020

Car sharing exists in three forms: timeshare rental, ride-hailing, and P2P (peer-to-peer) car rental. In China, ride-hailing now prevails; P2P car rental firms almost have gone out of business; only timeshare rental gathers pace. China is expected to see its timeshare rental fleets have 200,000-250,000 cars by the end of 2018.

It is predicted that China's timeshare rental fleet size will outnumber 900,000 units by 2020 before hitting more than 2.8 million units in 2022.

On the whole, lower price and more convenience for renting a car conduce to timeshare rental sustaining over 100% growth in recent two years. The introduction of autonomous driving technology will be another reason to let customers find it cheaper and easier to use a car in the future. As a result, timeshare rental and ride-hailing services will roll into one, that is, autonomous taxi service.

Some start-ups also have their eye on the promising timeshare rental market. They can provide a host of solutions from fleet management and scheduling to autonomous valet parking.

Among Chinese firms, FutureMove Automotive positions itself as a provider of mobility services. Its solutions like automotive software and cloud platform, digital operation service and intelligent vehicle hardware have been available to multiple scenarios such as ride-hailing, timeshare rental, business purpose vehicle, industrial customer fleet management and test ride and drive.

Autonomous valet parking (AVP), a key link to timeshare rental service, saves users a lot of picking and returning time. Leading autonomous driving solution providers like Baidu, UISEE and ZongMu Technology, all have announced to put their AVP service into trial operation by cooperating with timeshare rental firms and automakers.

Timeshare rental already begins to shake traditional car rental industry in which the typical firm, CAR Inc. also has announced the launch of a timeshare rental service this year. In the first half of 2018, the car rental giant spent RMB3.42 billion buying new cars, most of which would be for expanding its timeshare rental fleets, a move sending its total fleet size to 123,879 units.

In 2020, China will boast the timeshare rental fleet size of more than 900,000 cars, equivalently replacing over 4.5 million private cars, and the figures to reach over 2.8 million and 14 million in 2022, respectively.

The report will explain the industry development trends and analyze 15 timeshare rental operators and 10 solution providers for their products and services, target market and operation strategy.

Timeshare rental boom in 2018 is largely credited to the following:

Electric vehicles can travel a far longer distance, allowing customers to use more often;

The use of more customized car models for timeshare rental enables lower car cost;

The influx of funds helps to increase fleets and scale effect plays a part;

The improving scheduling strategy and algorithms lower operating cost;

Delivering cars to users' door and allowing them to rent and return at any time among other services make it more convenient to use cars;

Automakers put more resources into timeshare rental as their car sales drop

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Timeshare Rental

1.1 Overview of Car Sharing

1.1.1 Relation Chart between Global Automakers and Car Sharing & Autonomous Driving Firms (1)

1.1.2 Relation Chart between Global Automakers and Car Sharing & Autonomous Driving Firms (2)

1.1.3 Overview of Car Sharing in the United States

1.1.4 Overview of Car Sharing in China

1.2 Introduction to Timeshare Rental

1.2.1 Value

1.2.2 Development at Home and Abroad

1.2.3 Explicit Need for Short- and Medium-distance Mobility

1.2.4 Operation Mode

1.2.5 Revenue and Cost Structure

1.3 Timeshare Rental Platform and Technology

1.3.1 Platform: APP User-end Functions

1.3.2 Platform: Background Functions

1.4 Composition of Timeshare Rental Industry Chain



2. Status Quo of Timeshare Rental Market

2.1 Rapid Development Stage

2.1.1 Timeshare Rental Is Favored by the Capital Market

2.1.2 Automakers Forays in Timeshare Rental Successively

2.1.3 Fleet Size in 2017-2022E

2.1.4 Market Size in 2017-2022E

2.2 Development Trends

2.2.1 Leaders Have Emerged

2.2.2 Penetration into First- and Second-tier Cities

2.2.3 Integration Begins

2.2.4 Timeshare Rental Firms Face Challenges

2.3 Fusion of Timeshare Rental with Autonomous Driving

2.3.1 Timeshare Rental + Autonomous Driving

2.3.2 Autonomous Driving Strategies of Major Timeshare Rental Companies

2.3.3 Timeshare Rental and Ride-hailing Will Evolve Together into Autonomous Taxi Mobility

2.3.4 Impact of Autonomous Driving on Car Sharing



3. Analysis of Timeshare Rental Users' Behaviors

3.1 Basic Portrait of Users

3.2 User Behavior - Frequency of Use

3.3 User Behavior - Order Duration

3.4 User Behavior - Order Distance

3.5 Car Ownership

3.6 Scenarios



4. Timeshare Rental Operators

4.1 GoFun

4.2 Global Car Sharing

4.3 Pand Auto

4.4 Ponycar

4.5 TOGO

4.6 Yidu Yongche

4.7 Whale Mobility

4.8 Eakay

4.9 Xiaoer Chuxing

4.10 Bage Share

4.11 Dadao

4.12 Morefun

4.13 Changan Travel

4.13.4 Cooperation

4.14 CAR Inc.

4.15 LIKE



5 Timeshare Rental Technology Providers

5.1 RideCell

5.2 FutureMove Automotive

5.3 Bestmile

5.4 Fleetonomy

5.5 Yiweixing (Beijing) Technology

5.6 Thread

5.7 ZongMu Technology

5.8 UISEE

5.9 Baidu AVP

5.10 SKunchen Technology



