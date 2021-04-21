China Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Market Report 2021-2025: After the Implementation of the "4 + 7" Policy, Price May Decrease and Could Lead to Market Expansion

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on the Chinese Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sales of the Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium in China have an accelerated growth from 2017 to 2019. The revenue in 2019 is approximately CNY 1.57 billion in 2020, though it dropped about 13.69% compared to 2019. The reason for the decline is due to COVID-19. The CAGR of the total sales from 2016 to 2020 is 6.24%.

As the epidemic situation improves, the overall sales in China are expected to have a recovery growth in 2021-2025. In addition, after the implementation of the "4 + 7" policy (a plan for the centralized procurement), the price of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium may decrease, which could lead the market to expand in the future.

Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium is an injectable antibiotic. The original drug is SULPERAZON, developed by Pfizer. In addition to Pfizer, the other main manufacturers in the Chinese market are Zhendong Health, Lepu Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical, and Shenzhen Lijian Pharmaceutical.



In China, the pharmaceutical sales of sample hospitals have an increase trend due to the population growth, awareness of the importance of health care, and increased aging population. Among all drug sales, the share of anti-infectives in recent years has always been at the top of the list. Therefore, the analyst predicts that in the next few years, the sales volume of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium will rise as the market expands.



Topics Covered:

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium

1.1 Indications for Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium

1.2 Development of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium sales in China



2 Sales of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Pfizer Inc

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of SULPERAZON (Pfizer's Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium) in China

3.3 Zhendong Health Industry Group Co. Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Musitan (Zhendong's Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium) in China

3.4 Lepu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of Xinhaoxin (Lepu's Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium) in China

3.5 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Xinkuaixin (Tianxin's Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium) in China

3.6 Shenzhen Lijian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Lijianshu (Lijian's Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium) in China



4 Prices of Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Pfizer Inc (SULPERAZON)

4.2 Zhendong Health Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Musitan)

4.3 Lepu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Xinhaoxin)

4.4 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Xinkuaixin)

4.5 Shenzhen Lijian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Lijianshu)



5 Prospect of Chinese Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Cefoperazone Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



