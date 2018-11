China Ceramics Announces Proposed Public Offering

JINJIANG, China, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Market: CCCL) ("China Ceramics" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings, today announced a proposed registered public offering of its common stock and warrants. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

If completed, China Ceramics plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund inventory, distribution expenses, vendor obligations outside of the PRC, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-228182) that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on November 19, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Dawson James Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1 North Federal Highway, 5th Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33432, mmaclaren@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866.928.0928.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. The Company's ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. For more information, please visit http://www.cceramics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to satisfy the closing conditions for the offering and to complete the offering. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact Information:

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. Precept Investor Relations LLC Edmund Hen, Chief Financial Officer David Rudnick, Account Manager Email: info@cceramics.com Email: david.rudnick@preceptir.com

Phone: +1 917-864-8849

SOURCE China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

