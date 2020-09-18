China Cherry Imports Report 2015-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Cherry Imports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, in 2019, the production of domestic cherries was 1.13 million tons in China, while the import volume of cherries was 193.59 thousand tons, which means 14.68% import dependence. From 2017 to 2019, the total import amount increased from USD 771.26 million to USD 1.40 billion.

Although affected by COVID-19 in early 2020, the import volume of cherries was still on the rise, increasing by 28.37% compared to the same period in 2019. In the first five months alone, total imports amounted to USD 1.20 billion. According to the report, imported fresh cherries were classified as European sour cherries and other cherries in China.



Only a small amount of cherries was imported from Canada in 2017 and then stopped. In recent years, most imported cherries into China are other cherries. Chile is a big cherry producing country and always the first source of cherries imported to China. Imported cherries in China were mainly from Chile, the USA, and Canada previously. However, China Customs adjusted the quality standards for imported cherries so products from Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have also entered the Chinese market rapidly, which means the competition is fiercer.

According to the report, it is estimated that the import volume of cherries in 2020 would exceed 300 thousand tons. By 2024, the import volume would exceed 430 thousand tons, with a market value of about USD 3.05 billion.



